MHT CET CAP Round 2 Result 2026 on August 12: Tentative release time details

MHT CET CAP Round 2 Result 2026 is going to be released on August 12. CET Cell has already confirmed the schedule, but the official release time has not been confirmed. This is the second round of seat allotment results for BTech admission, with 2 more CAP rounds to go. The option form filling process closed on August 9, and the CET Cell is now set to release the seat allotment result.
Disclaimer: The CAP Round 1 seat allotment result was released after 6 PM on August 2, and all CET Cell allotments (including DSE) have been released late in the evening. Based on this pattern, an expected release time has been predicted below.
Expected release time 1: after 6:00 PM
Expected release time 2: by or before 8:00 PM
Expected release time 3: by 10:00 PM
There are a few differences between the CAP Round 1 and 2 seat acceptance processes. In this round, candidates who got an allotment as per the first three preferences will not have an option to 'Not Freeze' and try for a better allotment in the next round. These candidates must accept the seat, pay the fee and report to the allotted college on or before August 17.
Those who got an allotment as per the lower preferences (other than the first three) can still choose the 'Not Freeze' option and wait for a better allotment in the CAP Round 3. These students must also pay the fee and complete the reporting process to retain the CAP Round 2 seat in case there is no better allotment in the subsequent rounds.