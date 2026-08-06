MHT CET CAP Round 2 Option Form 2026: Link to open on August 7, important dates

State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will open the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Option Form 2026 on August 7. Candidates who chose the 'Not Freeze/ Betterment' option are eligible for inclusion in the second round seat allotment. However, the seat allotment is purely based on the total number of vacant seats category-wise and competition level.
The option form link will open at fe2026.mahacet.org, and students must keep their MHT CET application ID and date of birth details ready to log in. The last date to fill the college preferences is August 9.
Students who did not get a seat in the CAP Round 1 must first check the cutoff ranks to estimate Round 2 choice filling and admission chances. The seat allotment result will be released on August 12, and the process for CAP Round 3 will begin on August 18.
The vacant seats data for the second round will be released on August 6, through which students will get to know the college- and course-wise total number of seats available.
The CAP Round 1 process of MHT CET counselling 2026 concluded on August 5. Seats in top colleges and courses might have almost got filled in the first round, and an exact number of seats filled or vacant can be known only after the release of Round 2 vacant seats details.