MHT CET CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 releasing today at fe2026.mahacet.org

Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will release the MHT CET CAP Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 today, August 2, and the download link will be activated at fe2026.mahacet.org. Students who filled the option form are eligible for inclusion in the seat allotment, but it entirely depends on merit ranks and the total number of seats available category-wise.
Along with the seat allotment status on the candidate login, institute-wise allotment details and CAP Round 1 cutoff shall be announced. The candidates need to keep their application ID and date of birth details ready to check the seat allotment result.
Accepting the seat through candidate login: August 3 to 5, 2026
Deadline to complete physical reporting: August 5, 2026
Display of CAP round 2 vacant seats: August 6, 2026
Once the seat allotment is out, you will have 2 options to choose from: 'Freeze' and 'Not Freeze'. However, the second option is available only for those students who are not allocated a seat as per the first preference. Those choosing the 'Not Freeze' option must pay the seat acceptance fee mandatorily. This will enable them to retain the seat in case there is no better allotment in the second round.
While reporting to the allotted institute, you must carry all required documents/certificates along with the balance tuition fee. Failure of reporting within the specified deadline shall lead to the cancellation of seat.