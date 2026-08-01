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MHT CET CAP Round 1 Result 2026 expected release time as per previous year trends

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Result 2026 will be released on August 2, and the expected release time based on previous years' trends has been provided here
MHT CET CAP Round 1 Result 2026 Expected Release Time
MHT CET CAP Round 1 Result 2026 Expected Release Time(Representational Img: EdexLive Desk)
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MHT CET CAP Round 1 Result 2026 will be released on August 2, and the last date to complete the admission process is August 5. As per previous years' trends, seat allotment is usually released late in the evening, and an early announcement is unlikely. CET Cell has not confirmed an official release time.

MHT CET CAP Round 1 Result 2026: Predicted release time

The below-mentioned time is predicted based on the past years' release time trends and pattern. The official time is usually not confirmed. The information below is for basic reference only.

Expected release time 1: by 6:00 PM (30% chance)

Expected release time 2: by 8:00 PM (20% chance)

Expected release time 3: by 10 PM (50% chance)

Recently, MHT CET provisional and final merit lists were released late night. A similar pattern was observed with the DSE merit list. Therefore, there is a high possibility for the release of seat allotments by late night. The applicants must keep their application ID and date of birth deatils handly to download the seat allotment result.

This is the first round of BTech counselling in Maharashtra for over 1.6 lakh seats in government and private colleges. The seats in top colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Kota are expected to be filled by the first round round of counselling. CSE, AI and ECE are usually the dominating courses in the CAP every year.

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