MHT CET CAP Final Merit List 2026 to be released today; how to check vacant seats data?

State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will release MHT CET Final Merit List 2026 for the B.Tech CAP rounds today, July 27, but the official release time has not been confirmed. You can expect the download link by late evening as per the previous years' trends. The final list will be released both in the candidate login and PDF format.
CET Cell will release the merit list through the official website fe2026.mahacet.org. You need to enter your application ID and date of birth details to check the final merit list. Only those students featuring in the final list are eligible to fill CAP Round 1 option form from July 28 onwards.
CET Cell will publish the vacant seats data in a PDF format
The PDF link will get activated under the 'important links' section
After opening the PDF, check the college name and category-wise/ course-wise total vacant seats available
The PDF will be lengthy and you are advisable to use 'Find' option on your browser and enter the few letters of college name to easily find the vacant seats data
Here is the detailed schedule of CAP Round 1 -
Release of vacant seats: July 27, 2026
Option form release date: July 28, 2026
Option form last date: July 30, 2026
Seat allotment release date: August 2, 2026
Accpeting the seat & reporting: August 5 to 8, 2026
Stay tuned to Edexlive for the latest MHT CET news and updates