MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 on August 18: Release time not announced

The MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 will be released on August 18, as per the official schedule released by the CET Cell. The objection window will open on August 19, and candidates can submit any discrepancies in their candidate/category details during this period. After verifying the objections and rectifying the discrepancies, the final merit list will be released on August 23. The CAP rounds will officially begin only after the announcement of final merit list. The