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MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 on August 18: Release time not announced

MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 for CAP will be released on August 18 and the final merit list is scheduled to be released on August 23
MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026
MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026Representative official website image of MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026
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The MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 will be released on August 18, as per the official schedule released by the CET Cell. The objection window will open on August 19, and candidates can submit any discrepancies in their candidate/category details during this period. After verifying the objections and rectifying the discrepancies, the final merit list will be released on August 23. The CAP rounds will officially begin only after the announcement of final merit list. The

CET Cell has not confirmed the official release time of the merit list. Therefore, applicants are advised to keep checking the official website, ph2026.mahacet.org, throughout the day rather than relying on unofficial/ unconfirmed sources claiming a release time. The CET Cell releases the merit list in two formats: merit rank status through candidate login and a consolidated merit list PDF. Students need to keep their registration ID/username and password/date of birth details ready to download the merit list.

MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026: Key details

  • Exam considered for determining merit ranks: MHT CET PCB and PCM streams

  • Are MHT CET PCM stream students eligible: Yes

  • List of courses: 4-Year BPharmacy and Pharma D

  • Details required to download: Username and Password

  • CAP Round 1 start date: August 24, 2026

  • Round 1 seat allotment: August 28, 2026

CET Cell will conduct 4 CAP rounds for Maharashtra Pharmacy admission, and there will also be an institute-level (non-CAP) round. For the institute-level round, colleges can fill seats individually.

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