MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026: Download link on August 27; Objection dates

MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 is scheduled to be released on August 27, and there are no further changes in the schedule. The provisional merit list will have provisional merit rank status for BPharmacy admission in Maharashtra. This list is open for objections. Grievances (if any) will be addressed, and candidates will have a 3-day window to file them. CAP Round 1 begins only after the final merit list is released.
Release date: August 27, 2026
Official release time: Not announced
Official website: ph2026.mahacet.org
Dates to file objections: August 28 to 31, 2026
Details required to check: MHT CET User ID and Date of Birth details
Mode of Merit List Release: PDF for MH and AI quota separately and through candidate login as well
Final merit list release date: September 3, 2026
CAP Round 1 starts: September 4, 2026 onwards
There are two ways to raise grievances, depending on the option candidates selected while registering for counselling. Here is the detailed process -
E-Scrutiny Mode: Those who selected the E-Scrutiny Mode must raise grievances through the candidate login portal on the official website. On the candidate dashboard, select the option that indicates 'Raise Grievance'. Select the grievance type, then upload the supporting documents. After resolving the grievance, CET Cell will update the status on the candidate login
Physical Scrutiny Mode: Those who selected the physical scrutiny mode while filling the application must visit the nearest SC (Scrutiny Centre) with all the required documents. The SC will physically verify the grievance and update it on the candidate dashboard in real time. E-Scrutiny is not allowed for the candidates selecting Physical Scrutiny.
Students should raise grievances (if any), as they will an impact merit ranks in the final list. Once the final merit list is released, CET Cell will not allow further changes.
As candidates will know their merit ranks through the merit list, it is important to check the previous years' cutoff ranks for BPharmacy admission. The last 3 years' cutoff data is uploaded on official website for CAP Round 1, 2 and 3. Analysing the past cutoffs will help the candidates plan their option form better.
Here is the detailed schedule of CAP Round 1 counselling 2026 -
Release of seat matrix for CAP Round 1: September 4, 2026
Submission of option form: September 5 to 7, 2026
Display of CAP Round 1 seat allotment: September 10, 2026
Seat acceptance process: September 11 to 15
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