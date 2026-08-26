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MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026: Download link on August 27; Objection dates

MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 is scheduled to be released on August 27, and the window to file objections will be available till August 31
MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026
MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026Representative official website image
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MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 is scheduled to be released on August 27, and there are no further changes in the schedule. The provisional merit list will have provisional merit rank status for BPharmacy admission in Maharashtra. This list is open for objections. Grievances (if any) will be addressed, and candidates will have a 3-day window to file them. CAP Round 1 begins only after the final merit list is released.

MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026: Key details

  • Release date: August 27, 2026

  • Official release time: Not announced

  • Official website: ph2026.mahacet.org

  • Dates to file objections: August 28 to 31, 2026

  • Details required to check: MHT CET User ID and Date of Birth details

  • Mode of Merit List Release: PDF for MH and AI quota separately and through candidate login as well

  • Final merit list release date: September 3, 2026

  • CAP Round 1 starts: September 4, 2026 onwards

MHT CET BPharmacy Merit List 2026: Steps to raise grievances

There are two ways to raise grievances, depending on the option candidates selected while registering for counselling. Here is the detailed process -

E-Scrutiny Mode: Those who selected the E-Scrutiny Mode must raise grievances through the candidate login portal on the official website. On the candidate dashboard, select the option that indicates 'Raise Grievance'. Select the grievance type, then upload the supporting documents. After resolving the grievance, CET Cell will update the status on the candidate login

Physical Scrutiny Mode: Those who selected the physical scrutiny mode while filling the application must visit the nearest SC (Scrutiny Centre) with all the required documents. The SC will physically verify the grievance and update it on the candidate dashboard in real time. E-Scrutiny is not allowed for the candidates selecting Physical Scrutiny.

Students should raise grievances (if any), as they will an impact merit ranks in the final list. Once the final merit list is released, CET Cell will not allow further changes.

As candidates will know their merit ranks through the merit list, it is important to check the previous years' cutoff ranks for BPharmacy admission. The last 3 years' cutoff data is uploaded on official website for CAP Round 1, 2 and 3. Analysing the past cutoffs will help the candidates plan their option form better.

MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Dates 2026

Here is the detailed schedule of CAP Round 1 counselling 2026 -

  • Release of seat matrix for CAP Round 1: September 4, 2026

  • Submission of option form: September 5 to 7, 2026

  • Display of CAP Round 1 seat allotment: September 10, 2026

  • Seat acceptance process: September 11 to 15

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