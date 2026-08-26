MHT CET BPharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026: Download link on August 27; Objection dates

MHT CET BPharmacy Merit List 2026: Steps to raise grievances

There are two ways to raise grievances, depending on the option candidates selected while registering for counselling. Here is the detailed process -

E-Scrutiny Mode: Those who selected the E-Scrutiny Mode must raise grievances through the candidate login portal on the official website. On the candidate dashboard, select the option that indicates 'Raise Grievance'. Select the grievance type, then upload the supporting documents. After resolving the grievance, CET Cell will update the status on the candidate login

Physical Scrutiny Mode: Those who selected the physical scrutiny mode while filling the application must visit the nearest SC (Scrutiny Centre) with all the required documents. The SC will physically verify the grievance and update it on the candidate dashboard in real time. E-Scrutiny is not allowed for the candidates selecting Physical Scrutiny.

Students should raise grievances (if any), as they will an impact merit ranks in the final list. Once the final merit list is released, CET Cell will not allow further changes.