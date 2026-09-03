MHT CET BPharmacy Final Merit List 2026 Releasing Today at ph2026.mahacet.org: CAP Round 1 details

CET Cell Maharashtra will release the MHT CET BPharmacy Final Merit List 2026 today, September 3, as per the official schedule, and the CAP Round 1 is scheduled to begin from September 4 onwards. Only those students who featured on the final merit list are eligible to fill the CAP Round 1 option form. The final merit list will have the candidate's merit rank status along with weightage marks for Class 12 and Class 10 marks as well.
The final merit list will be published on the official website ph2026.mahacet.org. The candidates need to keep their MHT CET application ID and date of birth details ready to check the merit list. The official release has not been confirmed, but the provisional merit list was released late evening on August 27.
Here is the detailed schedule for CAP Round 1 counselling 2026 -
Display of vacant seats: September 4, 2026
Opening of CAP Round 1 option form: September 5, 2026
Last date to fill option form: September 7, 2026
CAP Round 1 allotment result: September 10, 2026
Once the candidates are aware of their final merit rank status, they can check the previous years' cutoffs available on the CAP portal to estimate their admission chances. It is advisable to make a list of colleges in preferential order once the seat matrix details are available. This will give a clear picture of what college you can choose and what preferential order can be marked against each college. Strategic filling of choices will enhance the admission chances.