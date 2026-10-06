MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Check details

MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is scheduled to release the provisional seat allotment result for CAP Round 2 today, October 6, 2026, for admissions to first-year B.Pharmacy and Post Graduate Pharm.D programmes for the academic year 2026-27.
Candidates who participated in the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check their allotment status through the official B.Pharmacy admission portal.
MHT CET BPharmacy CAP 2026 portal
The official portal currently lists “Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II” for October 6, 2026. The provisional vacancy position for CAP Round II has also been published on the portal.
Candidates allotted a seat in Round 2 should log in to the CAP portal and check their allotment details. They should carefully verify the allotted institute, course and category and follow the admission instructions issued by the CET Cell.
Candidates should also check the official portal for the schedule applicable after the Round 2 allotment, including the dates for accepting the allotted seat and reporting to the institute.
The CAP portal provides links to the institute-wise allotment list, merit lists, seat matrix, vacancy position and previous-year cut-off lists.
The admission process is being conducted for First Year Undergraduate Technical Course in B.Pharmacy and Post Graduate Pharm.D admissions 2026-27 under the Maharashtra State CET Cell.
Candidates are advised to rely only on the official CAP portal for their individual allotment status and further admission instructions.