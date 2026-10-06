MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Check details

MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is scheduled to release the provisional seat allotment result for CAP Round 2 today, October 6, 2026, for admissions to first-year B.Pharmacy and Post Graduate Pharm.D programmes for the academic year 2026-27.

Candidates who participated in the second round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check their allotment status through the official B.Pharmacy admission portal.

MHT CET BPharmacy CAP 2026 portal

The official portal currently lists “Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-II” for October 6, 2026. The provisional vacancy position for CAP Round II has also been published on the portal.