MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Result 2026 to be released Today: Check seat acceptance, freeze and not Freeze rules

The MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Result 2026 is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2026, as the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra proceeds with the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for First Year B.Pharmacy admissions.

The official B.Pharmacy CAP portal confirms that candidates have been completing the online submission and confirmation of the CAP Round-I option form from September 23 to September 25. The next major step is the display of the provisional allotment.

Candidates should note that the official terminology is “Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I”. Therefore, while students commonly search for this update as the “BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Result”, the allotment is technically the provisional seat allotment.

Official website link to check seat allotment (once released)