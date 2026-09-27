MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Result 2026 to be released Today: Check seat acceptance, freeze and not Freeze rules

The MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Result 2026 is scheduled to be released on September 27, 2026, as the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra proceeds with the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for First Year B.Pharmacy admissions.
The official B.Pharmacy CAP portal confirms that candidates have been completing the online submission and confirmation of the CAP Round-I option form from September 23 to September 25. The next major step is the display of the provisional allotment.
Candidates should note that the official terminology is “Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I”. Therefore, while students commonly search for this update as the “BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Result”, the allotment is technically the provisional seat allotment.
Official website link to check seat allotment (once released)
Once the allotment is displayed, candidates have to log in and self-verify the allotment and their application-related claims, including qualifying marks, category, gender and reservation details. Candidates must then decide whether to retain the seat or seek betterment in subsequent CAP rounds.
The CAP process provides the following options:
1. Freeze / Self Freeze
Candidates who are satisfied with the allotted seat can accept it and choose the Freeze/Self Freeze option. After selecting this option and paying the applicable seat acceptance fee, the candidate will not be eligible to participate in subsequent CAP rounds.
2. Not Freeze / Betterment
Candidates who want to accept the allotted seat but also wish to try for a better preference in a subsequent round can choose Not Freeze/Betterment. They must accept the allotted seat and pay the applicable seat acceptance fee online through their candidate login.
Candidates should therefore read the allotment and select the appropriate option carefully, as the choice affects participation in subsequent rounds.
The current 2026 schedule indicates that candidates who accept their allotted seats will subsequently have to report to the allotted institute, complete document verification and confirm admission within the prescribed deadline. The B.Pharmacy CAP portal is the designated source for the latest allotment and admission instructions.
The State CET Cell's 2026-27 information brochure establishes the CAP framework for professional undergraduate courses, including B.Pharmacy, and identifies the CAP as the centralised admission mechanism for these courses.