MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Dates 2026 OUT: Seat matrix to be released on September 22

MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 dates for 2026 have been released, and the detailed seat matrix will be released on September 22. This will be the first round of counselling for BPharmacy admission in Maharashtra. Those who featured on the final merit list published on September 3 are eligible to fill the option form from September 23 onwards. Students whose names are not on the merit list are eligible for non-CAP admission, i.e., the institute-level admission process. The detailed schedule and other important details have been provided here.