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MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Dates 2026 OUT: Seat matrix to be released on September 22

CET Cell has released MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Dates 2026, and the detailed college-wise seat matrix will be published on September 22, followed by opening of option form on September 23
MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Dates 2026 OUT
MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Dates 2026 OUTRepresentative official website image of MHT CET BPharmacy Counselling 2026
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MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 dates for 2026 have been released, and the detailed seat matrix will be released on September 22. This will be the first round of counselling for BPharmacy admission in Maharashtra. Those who featured on the final merit list published on September 3 are eligible to fill the option form from September 23 onwards. Students whose names are not on the merit list are eligible for non-CAP admission, i.e., the institute-level admission process. The detailed schedule and other important details have been provided here.

MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Counselling Dates 2026

  • Release of seat matrix: September 22, 2026

  • Release of option form: September 23

  • Deadline to fill options: September 25

  • CAP Round 1 seat allotment: September 27

  • Reporting: September 28 to 30

The CAP Round 2 counselling will begin from October 1 onwards.

Students must check the seat matrix category-wise before deciding on filling the option form. It is advisable to prepare a manual option form that includes previous years' cutoff ranks (for your category) of the respective colleges vs your rank as per the merit list. This will give an understanding of admission chances. Then check the seat matrix and prepare a top 20-30 list of colleges. Once you are sure about the college preferences, you can proceed with filling the option form.

Not all students choosing the colleges might get admission in CAP Round 1. It depends on the category, rank and vacant seats available for the respective category. Those who do not get an allotment in Round 1 can wait for the second round.

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