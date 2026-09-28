MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Cutoff 2026: ICT Mumbai at 99.94 percentile; check college-wise analysis

The figures are category-specific and therefore should not be treated as a single common cutoff for each college. For example, Poona College of Pharmacy had a GOPENH cutoff of 475 at 98.9166, while its GOPENO cutoff was 266 at 99.3991.

Similarly, Dr D.Y. Patil College of Pharmacy, Akurdi recorded 99.6792 for GOPENO at merit number 123, while its GOPENH cutoff was 835 at 98.1212.

Government College of Pharmacy, Aurangabad also illustrates the impact of seat category. Its GOPENO cutoff was 652 with a 98.4986 merit score, whereas the GOPENH cutoff was 1,410 with 96.8443.

A Round 1 cutoff is not a guaranteed cutoff for Round 2 or subsequent rounds, as seat availability and candidate choices can change from one round to another. The CAP 2 process is scheduled to begin from October 1 onwards.