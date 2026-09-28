MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 Cutoff 2026: ICT Mumbai at 99.94 percentile; check college-wise analysis

The MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Round 1 cutoff 2026 gives the first detailed picture of admission competition across Maharashtra pharmacy colleges after the release of the Round 1 seat allotment. The State Common Entrance Test Cell has published the official CAP Round-I cutoff document for B.Pharmacy and Post Graduate Pharm.D admissions for 2026-27.
The data show a sharp difference between highly sought-after institutes and colleges where the Round 1 cutoff extended to considerably lower merit scores. Importantly, the official cutoff list reports merit numbers and merit scores, with the category suffix indicating whether the seat is a 'Home University', 'Other Than Home University' or 'State Level seat'.
Among the prominent institutes in the Round 1 data, Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT), Mumbai recorded one of the highest open-category cutoffs. Its GOPENS cutoff stood at State General Merit No. 19, with a merit score of 99.9421248.
At Bombay College of Pharmacy, Santacruz, the GOPENS cutoff was 124, corresponding to a merit score of 99.6731194. The institute also recorded a LOPENS cutoff of 86 with a merit score of 99.7659674.
The figures are category-specific and therefore should not be treated as a single common cutoff for each college. For example, Poona College of Pharmacy had a GOPENH cutoff of 475 at 98.9166, while its GOPENO cutoff was 266 at 99.3991.
Similarly, Dr D.Y. Patil College of Pharmacy, Akurdi recorded 99.6792 for GOPENO at merit number 123, while its GOPENH cutoff was 835 at 98.1212.
Government College of Pharmacy, Aurangabad also illustrates the impact of seat category. Its GOPENO cutoff was 652 with a 98.4986 merit score, whereas the GOPENH cutoff was 1,410 with 96.8443.
A Round 1 cutoff is not a guaranteed cutoff for Round 2 or subsequent rounds, as seat availability and candidate choices can change from one round to another. The CAP 2 process is scheduled to begin from October 1 onwards.