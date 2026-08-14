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MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Registration 2026 Ends Today: Provisional merit list on August 18

Maharashtra BPharmacy CAP Registration 2026 is closing today, August 14, and the detailed schedule for CAP rounds has been announced
Maharashtra BPharmacy CAP Registration 2026 Ends Today: Provisional merit list on August 18
Maharashtra BPharmacy CAP Registration 2026 Ends Today: Provisional merit list on August 18Representative image of MHT CET BPharmacy CAP Registration 2026
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The Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will close the Maharashtra BPharmacy CAP registration today, August 14, at 5:00 PM, but document scrutiny can be completed by 5:00 PM on August 16. This is the last chance to register for pharmacy admission, and there will be no further extensions. Eligible candidates can complete the registration through ph2026.mahacet.org.

MHT CET BPharmacy CAP 2026: Important dates

  • Release of merit list: August 18, 2026

  • Submission of grievances: August 19 to 21, 2026

  • Final merit list: August 23, 2026

  • CAP Round 1 seat matrix: August 23, 2026

  • CAP Round 1 option form: August 24 to 26, 2026

  • CAP Round 1 seat allotment: August 28, 2026

  • Seat Acceptance: August 29 to 31, 2026

  • CAP Round 2 vacant seats: August 31, 2026

There are two modes of scrutiny in the document verification process: e-scrutiny and physical scrutiny. In the e-scrutiny mode, applicants need not visit the verification centre and can upload their documents online. In the physical scrutiny mode, candidates need to visit the Facilitation Centre.

Students must note that this counselling is only for BPharmacy; if you are aspiring for lateral entry in BPharmacy, then it is DSP (Direct Second Year Pharmacy) counselling. DSP counselling is already underway, and the registration for CAP rounds has also been closed. You can participate in the institute-level counselling.

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