MHT CET B Pharmacy CAP Registration 2026 Last Date Extended Again: Merit list postponed

State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra has once again extended the last date to fill the MHT CET B Pharmacy CAP registration 2026 form. The provisional merit list was supposed to be released on August 18, but with the latest extension announcement, its release has been delayed until August 27. CET Cell has updated the revised schedule for B Pharmacy and Pharm D CAP counselling.
Registration last date: August 23, 2026
Deadline to complete document verification: August 24, 2026
Release of provisional merit list: August 27, 2026
Objections on provisional merit list: August 28 to 31, 2026
Release of final merit list: September 3, 2026
CAP Round 1 starts: September 5, 2026, onwards
Usually, CET Cell does not extend the registration dates once the CAP dates are confirmed. However, this year, the CAP schedule has already been confirmed, but the dates have been extended. As per the previous schedule, CAP Round 1 was supposed to begin on August 23. The CET Cell has not specified any reason for the CAP dates being extended.
Students who have not yet registered or completed the e-scrutiny or physical scrutiny process are advised to use this extended window to complete the process. Those who missed the August 16 deadline can visit the official website, ph2026.mahacet.org, to complete registration and proceed with document verification. CET Cell might not extend the deadline further as the academic session will get delayed.