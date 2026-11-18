MHT CET 2027 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

The examination will comprise three papers: Mathematics (Paper I), Physics and Chemistry (Paper II), and Biology (Paper III). Each paper will carry 100 marks, with a duration of 90 minutes.

Mathematics will have 50 multiple-choice questions, including 10 from Class 11 and 40 from Class 12. Each question will carry two marks.

Physics and Chemistry will together have 100 questions, with 50 questions from each subject. Each correct answer will carry one mark.

The Biology paper will contain 100 questions, including 20 from Class 11 and 80 from Class 12. Each question will carry one mark.

There will be no negative marking in MHT CET 2027.

For Class 11, the prescribed topics include Vectors, Laws of Motion and Gravitation in Physics; basic Chemistry concepts, Chemical Bonding and Hydrocarbons; Trigonometry, Complex Numbers and Probability in Mathematics; and Biomolecules, Respiration and Human Nutrition in Biology.

Candidates must also prepare the complete Class 12 syllabus prescribed by SCERT Maharashtra for the 2026-27 academic year.

The detailed syllabus and marking scheme are available on the official Maharashtra CET Cell website.