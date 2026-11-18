The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the MHT CET 2027 syllabus and marking scheme for admission to engineering, pharmacy and other professional courses. Candidates preparing for the examination can check the syllabus and examination pattern through the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org.
According to the official syllabus, MHT CET 2027 questions will be based on the curriculum prescribed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Maharashtra. Approximately 20% weightage will be given to Class 11 topics, while Class 12 topics will account for 80% of the question paper.
The difficulty level of Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry will be comparable to JEE Main, while Biology will be at par with NEET. The questions will primarily be application-based.
The examination will comprise three papers: Mathematics (Paper I), Physics and Chemistry (Paper II), and Biology (Paper III). Each paper will carry 100 marks, with a duration of 90 minutes.
Mathematics will have 50 multiple-choice questions, including 10 from Class 11 and 40 from Class 12. Each question will carry two marks.
Physics and Chemistry will together have 100 questions, with 50 questions from each subject. Each correct answer will carry one mark.
The Biology paper will contain 100 questions, including 20 from Class 11 and 80 from Class 12. Each question will carry one mark.
There will be no negative marking in MHT CET 2027.
For Class 11, the prescribed topics include Vectors, Laws of Motion and Gravitation in Physics; basic Chemistry concepts, Chemical Bonding and Hydrocarbons; Trigonometry, Complex Numbers and Probability in Mathematics; and Biomolecules, Respiration and Human Nutrition in Biology.
Candidates must also prepare the complete Class 12 syllabus prescribed by SCERT Maharashtra for the 2026-27 academic year.
The detailed syllabus and marking scheme are available on the official Maharashtra CET Cell website.