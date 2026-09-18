MHT CET 2027 First Attempt Announcement Expected Soon: Exam likely before JEE Main

Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra is planning to conduct the MHT CET 2027 first attempt exam between December 15, 2026, and January 15, 2027. The proposal came up in May when CET Cell Commissioner Dileep Sardesai had a discussion with journalists. However, nothing has been finalised yet, but an official announcement can be expected anytime soon.
If CET Cell decides to go ahead with the first attempt exam in December, the date announcement, application form and syllabus have to be released at least 2 months before the exam. An announcement will most likely be in October if the MHT CET 2027 1st attempt exam is going to happen in December. The aspirants need to wait a few more days to get clarity on the exact timelines.
MHT CET 2027 exam pattern may not undergo changes, but the weightage given to Class 12 marks might change. CET Cell has formed a five-member committee to study the possibilities of providing fixed weightage for Class 12 marks in the MHT CET exam. If the proposal is implemented, there will be a fixed weightage for MHT CET score and Class 12 PCM/ PCB marks in determining the merit ranks. The committee will soon submit its recommendations, after which a decision shall be taken.
With JEE Main 2027 dates now announced for the Session 1 exam, the focus is now shifting towards the state-level entrance exam timelines and deemed universities' engineering entrance exams like VITEEE, SRMJEEE, AEE, etc. Usually, the dates of engineering entrance exams are fixed based on the board exam dates of CBSE, ISC and state-level boards, along with the JEE Main Session 2 schedule.
In 2026, CET Cell conducted the MHT CET 1st attempt in April and the 2nd attempt in May. The packed schedule led to a delay in the announcement of the answer key and results.