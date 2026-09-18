MHT CET 2027 First Attempt Announcement Expected Soon: Exam likely before JEE Main

Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra is planning to conduct the MHT CET 2027 first attempt exam between December 15, 2026, and January 15, 2027. The proposal came up in May when CET Cell Commissioner Dileep Sardesai had a discussion with journalists. However, nothing has been finalised yet, but an official announcement can be expected anytime soon.

If CET Cell decides to go ahead with the first attempt exam in December, the date announcement, application form and syllabus have to be released at least 2 months before the exam. An announcement will most likely be in October if the MHT CET 2027 1st attempt exam is going to happen in December. The aspirants need to wait a few more days to get clarity on the exact timelines.