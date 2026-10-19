MHT CET 2027 dates not announced, Maharashtra CET Cell issues legal notice to YouTube channel over misleading claims

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued a legal notice to a YouTube channel over the circulation of information about MHT CET 2027 examination dates, registration schedules and result dates, which the authority says have not been officially announced.

In a press release issued on Monday, October 19, the CET Cell said it had received complaints about a podcast published on the YouTube channel 'Digital Master', in which a creator identified as 'Shiva' discussed the dates for both MHT CET 2027 examinations, along with the application registration and result schedules.

The CET Cell clarified that the MHT CET 2027 examination dates have not yet been officially declared. It said the information circulated through the channel had caused confusion among students and parents.

Taking note of the complaints, the Cell issued a legal notice directing the channel to remove the video from YouTube immediately, publish a clarification on the matter and submit a written explanation with supporting evidence.

Copies of the legal notice have also been forwarded to Google's offices in Delhi and Mumbai, according to the press release.