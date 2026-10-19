MHT CET 2027 dates not announced, Maharashtra CET Cell issues legal notice to YouTube channel over misleading claims

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued a legal notice to a YouTube channel over the circulation of information about MHT CET 2027 examination dates, registration schedules and result dates, which the authority says have not been officially announced.
In a press release issued on Monday, October 19, the CET Cell said it had received complaints about a podcast published on the YouTube channel 'Digital Master', in which a creator identified as 'Shiva' discussed the dates for both MHT CET 2027 examinations, along with the application registration and result schedules.
The CET Cell clarified that the MHT CET 2027 examination dates have not yet been officially declared. It said the information circulated through the channel had caused confusion among students and parents.
Taking note of the complaints, the Cell issued a legal notice directing the channel to remove the video from YouTube immediately, publish a clarification on the matter and submit a written explanation with supporting evidence.
Copies of the legal notice have also been forwarded to Google's offices in Delhi and Mumbai, according to the press release.
The action against the YouTube channel comes as part of a wider initiative by the CET Cell to address misleading information about entrance examinations and admission procedures.
The authority said inaccurate, incomplete and misleading information about examination schedules, results and the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) has been circulating on social media.
Such claims, it noted, create confusion among students and parents and may lead to misunderstandings about the Cell's official functioning.
To address the issue, the CET Cell has constituted a dedicated social media task force to monitor information shared across platforms, including X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and WhatsApp.
The task force will examine misleading content and facilitate appropriate legal action against the individuals or accounts concerned.
The CET Cell has also introduced a dedicated mechanism through which students and parents can report misleading information related to its examinations and admission processes.
Complaints can be submitted to socialmedia.complaints@mahacet.org.
The Cell has specifically asked students to report misleading posts, reels, podcasts and videos, as well as unauthorised claims about changing examination centres or increasing candidates' percentile scores.
Complainants should attach supporting evidence, including screenshots, links to the relevant social media posts and other necessary details.
The CET Cell said complaints received through the designated email address would be verified before further action is initiated.
The CET Cell has advised students and parents not to rely on unverified examination schedules or admission-related information circulated through social media.
Candidates should refer to the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org, for examination dates, application schedules, results, counselling notices and other announcements.
The October 19 press release does not announce any MHT CET 2027 examination, registration or result dates.
Students preparing for MHT CET 2027 should therefore wait for the official schedule rather than treating dates shared by third-party platforms as confirmed.