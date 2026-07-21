MHT CET 2026 Provisional Merit List to be Released on July 22: Check important instructions for applicants

MUMBAI: State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra is set to release MHT CET 2026 provisional merit list on July 22 for B.Tech CAP (Centralized Admission Process). Through this list, you will get to know about the provisional rank status that will be considered for the CAP seat allotments. The tentative release time of merit list as per previous years' trends is either before 12 PM or by 8 PM.

The merit rank status shall be provisional till the final merit list is released on July 27. In case there are any discrpencies/ objections on the provisional merit list, you can raise the same from July 23 to 25 through the official website fe2026.mahacet.org. CAP registration number is mandatory to check the provisional merit list and raise grievances.

CET Cell shall release provisional Maharashtra State Merit List and All India Quota Merit List. The all-India merit list is prepared based on the JEE Mains percentile/ rank while the state merit list is prepared based on the MHT CET percentile score.

Important Instructions for Applicants

Make sure that all the details mentioned on the provisional merit list are correct. This includes your personal details, category and marks details. In case if there are any corrections in the HSC percentage/ marks, you need to raise the grievance immediately

As you will be aware about the merit rank, it is advisable to check the previous year's CAP Cutoffs through the official website to get an understanding of admission chances

As the eligible candidates will have to fill the option form, prepare a manual list of colleges and course preferences so that it becomes easy while filling the option form

CET Cell will conduct 4 rounds of counselling for B.Tech admission in Maharashtra. The CAP Round 1 option form is scheduled to be released on July 28, while the CAP Round 1 seat allotment result shall be released on August 2.