Exams

MH SET Result 2026: What the last 3 years' trend reveals about result declaration timelines

MH SET Result 2026 date is yet to be announced. An analysis of the previous three examinations shows that SPPU declared results between 75 and 120 days after the examination.
MH SET Result 2026
MH SET Result 2026 DateRepresentative image of MH SET Result 2026 Date
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The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 result date has not yet been announced by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The 41st MH SET examination was conducted on October 25, 2026, for determining eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in Maharashtra and Goa.

An analysis of the previous three examination cycles shows that the gap between the examination and result declaration has varied considerably.

While the 2025 result was announced within 75 days, the process took 120 days in 2024 and 93 days in 2023.

MH SET result: Exam date vs result declaration in the last three years

MH SET 2025

  • Exam date: June 15, 2025

  • Result declaration date: August 29, 2025

  • Gap between exam and result: 75 days

MH SET 2024

  • Exam date: April 7, 2024

  • Result declaration date: August 5, 2024

  • Gap between exam and result: 120 days

MH SET 2023

  • Exam date: March 26, 2023

  • Result declaration date: June 27, 2023

  • Gap between exam and result: 93 days

What does the three-year result trend indicate?

The comparison shows that SPPU has not followed a fixed timeline for declaring MH SET results.

The examination-to-result gap increased from 93 days in 2023 to 120 days in 2024 before decreasing to 75 days in 2025.

However, these variations do not establish when the MH SET 2026 results will be announced. Candidates should rely on official updates rather than dates calculated from previous years.

How to check MH SET Result 2026?

Once declared, candidates can check their results at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

The official result portal allows candidates to search using their name, seat number or application number.

Candidates should select the relevant examination and enter the required details to view their results.

SPPU conducts MH SET to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions. Qualifying the examination does not guarantee employment.

Candidates are advised to follow the official website for updates regarding the provisional answer key, final answer key and result declaration.

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