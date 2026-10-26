MH SET Result 2026: What the last 3 years' trend reveals about result declaration timelines

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 result date has not yet been announced by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The 41st MH SET examination was conducted on October 25, 2026, for determining eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in Maharashtra and Goa.
An analysis of the previous three examination cycles shows that the gap between the examination and result declaration has varied considerably.
While the 2025 result was announced within 75 days, the process took 120 days in 2024 and 93 days in 2023.
MH SET 2025
Exam date: June 15, 2025
Result declaration date: August 29, 2025
Gap between exam and result: 75 days
MH SET 2024
Exam date: April 7, 2024
Result declaration date: August 5, 2024
Gap between exam and result: 120 days
MH SET 2023
Exam date: March 26, 2023
Result declaration date: June 27, 2023
Gap between exam and result: 93 days
The comparison shows that SPPU has not followed a fixed timeline for declaring MH SET results.
The examination-to-result gap increased from 93 days in 2023 to 120 days in 2024 before decreasing to 75 days in 2025.
However, these variations do not establish when the MH SET 2026 results will be announced. Candidates should rely on official updates rather than dates calculated from previous years.
Once declared, candidates can check their results at setexam.unipune.ac.in.
The official result portal allows candidates to search using their name, seat number or application number.
Candidates should select the relevant examination and enter the required details to view their results.
SPPU conducts MH SET to determine eligibility for Assistant Professor positions. Qualifying the examination does not guarantee employment.
Candidates are advised to follow the official website for updates regarding the provisional answer key, final answer key and result declaration.