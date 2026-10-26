MH SET Result 2026: What the last 3 years' trend reveals about result declaration timelines

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 result date has not yet been announced by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). The 41st MH SET examination was conducted on October 25, 2026, for determining eligibility for Assistant Professor posts in Maharashtra and Goa.

An analysis of the previous three examination cycles shows that the gap between the examination and result declaration has varied considerably.

While the 2025 result was announced within 75 days, the process took 120 days in 2024 and 93 days in 2023.