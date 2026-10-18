MH SET Paper 1 Topic-wise Weightage Analysis 2026: What previous papers reveal, 100 practice questions PDF

Candidates preparing for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) Paper 1 should avoid concentrating on only a few familiar topics. An analysis of the April 2024 and June 2025 question papers shows that all 10 syllabus units received equal weightage, although the concepts tested within each unit differed.

Paper 1 consists of 50 compulsory multiple-choice questions carrying two marks each, for a total of 100 marks. The paper has a duration of 60 minutes, and there is no negative marking.