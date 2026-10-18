MH SET Paper 1 Topic-wise Weightage Analysis 2026: What previous papers reveal, 100 practice questions PDF

Candidates preparing for the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) Paper 1 should avoid concentrating on only a few familiar topics. An analysis of the April 2024 and June 2025 question papers shows that all 10 syllabus units received equal weightage, although the concepts tested within each unit differed.
Paper 1 consists of 50 compulsory multiple-choice questions carrying two marks each, for a total of 100 marks. The paper has a duration of 60 minutes, and there is no negative marking.
The official syllabus specifies five questions from each of the 10 units. This means every unit accounts for 10 marks, or 10% of Paper 1.
The April 2024 and June 2025 papers follow this distribution, with questions arranged in blocks of five for each unit.
The equal weightage makes it important for candidates to prepare all 10 units rather than attempting to predict which sections will carry more marks.
Teaching Aptitude: 5 questions – 10 marks (10%)
Research Aptitude: 5 questions – 10 marks (10%)
Comprehension: 5 questions – 10 marks (10%)
Communication: 5 questions – 10 marks (10%)
Mathematical Reasoning and Aptitude: 5 questions – 10 marks (10%)
Logical Reasoning: 5 questions – 10 marks (10%)
Data Interpretation: 5 questions – 10 marks (10%)
Information and Communication Technology (ICT): 5 questions – 10 marks (10%)
People, Development and Environment: 5 questions – 10 marks (10%)
Higher Education System: 5 questions – 10 marks (10%)
Although the distribution remained unchanged, the questions reveal differences in the concepts tested.
In Teaching Aptitude, the April 2024 paper included questions on the memory level of teaching, teaching methods, gifted learners, adult learning and evaluation. The June 2025 paper examined reflective-level teaching, brainstorming, SWAYAM and SWAYAMPRABHA, summative evaluation and computer-assisted instruction.
Research Aptitude covered research approaches, academic writing and research ethics in both papers. The 2024 paper included questions on qualitative research, positivism, citation and fabrication, while the 2025 paper tested research types, simulation software, post-positivism, DOI and attribution.
Comprehension accounted for five questions in each paper, based on a passage. Candidates were required to identify information, interpret vocabulary and understand the author's argument.
The mathematical and reasoning sections tested numerical calculations, relationships and logical deductions. Data Interpretation required candidates to interpret information presented in the question paper.
The previous papers suggest that candidates should give particular attention to teaching levels and evaluation, research methodology and ethics, communication models, mathematical reasoning, logical reasoning, data interpretation and digital education initiatives.
However, these are revision priorities based on the two papers examined, not predictions of future questions.
The official syllabus also covers environmental issues, sustainable development, higher education policies, governance and the history of higher education in India.