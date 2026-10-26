MH SET Answer Key 2026 Awaited: What the last three years reveal about release timelines

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 provisional answer key is awaited after the October 25 examination. Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), which examines Maharashtra and Goa, has not yet announced the answer key release date.
An analysis of the previous three examinations shows that the time taken to publish the interim answer key has varied considerably.
While the 2025 answer key was released within 11 days of the examination, candidates waited longer in 2024 and 2023.
MH SET 2025
Exam date: June 15, 2025
Provisional answer key release date: June 26, 2025
Gap between exam and answer key: 11 days
MH SET 2024
Exam date: April 7, 2024
Provisional answer key release date: April 30, 2024
Gap between exam and answer key: 23 days
MH SET 2023
Exam date: March 26, 2023
Provisional answer key release: Late April 2023
Gap between exam and answer key: Approximately 29–31 days
The comparison shows that the gap between the MH SET examination and provisional answer key release decreased across the three examination cycles. However, SPPU has not followed a fixed release interval, and these historical dates should not be used to predict the MH SET 2026 answer key release date.
Once released, the provisional answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be available through the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in.
Candidates will be able to review the answers and submit objections within the window announced by SPPU.
According to the examination instructions, objections must be submitted online with supporting evidence. The processing fee is Rs 200 per question challenged and is non-refundable.
Subject experts will examine the objections before the final answer keys are prepared. The examination results will be based on the final keys.
Candidates are advised to check the official portal regularly for the provisional answer key and objection schedule.