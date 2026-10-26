MH SET Answer Key 2026 Awaited: What the last three years reveal about release timelines

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 provisional answer key is awaited after the October 25 examination. Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), which examines Maharashtra and Goa, has not yet announced the answer key release date.

An analysis of the previous three examinations shows that the time taken to publish the interim answer key has varied considerably.

While the 2025 answer key was released within 11 days of the examination, candidates waited longer in 2024 and 2023.