MH SET Admit Card 2026 to be released on October 15: Over 1.17 lakh candidates register for the exam

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will release the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 admit card on October 15 for the examination scheduled on October 25.
Ahead of the hall ticket release, the university has published the list of candidates who have paid the prescribed examination fee. Candidates whose names are missing from the list have until October 13 to raise the issue with the examination authorities.
According to the candidate list published on the official MH SET portal, over 1.17 lakh applicants have registered and paid the examination fee. The final figure may change if the university accepts additional claims concerning missing names.
As per the official schedule, the MH SET 2026 admit card will be available for download from 10 am on October 15.
Candidates must use their Login ID and password to access the hall ticket through setexam.unipune.ac.in.
The admit card will not be sent by post. Candidates must download and print it and carry a valid photo identity document to the examination centre.
SPPU will conduct the examination in pen-and-paper mode using Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets.
The examination consists of two papers:
Paper 1: 50 questions carrying 100 marks, covering teaching and research aptitude.
Paper 2: 100 subject-specific questions carrying 200 marks.
Both papers are compulsory, and there is no negative marking.
With less than two weeks remaining, candidates can use the final preparation period to revise important concepts and practise previous years' question papers.
Those who have prepared for UGC NET may find their preparation useful for MH SET, given the overlap in the prescribed syllabus.
For Paper 1, practising previous years' questions from both MH SET and UGC NET can help candidates revise teaching aptitude, research aptitude, reasoning and comprehension.
Candidates should also familiarise themselves with the OMR answer-sheet format to avoid marking errors during the examination.