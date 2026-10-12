MH SET Admit Card 2026 to be released on October 15: Over 1.17 lakh candidates register for the exam

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will release the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 admit card on October 15 for the examination scheduled on October 25.

Ahead of the hall ticket release, the university has published the list of candidates who have paid the prescribed examination fee. Candidates whose names are missing from the list have until October 13 to raise the issue with the examination authorities.

According to the candidate list published on the official MH SET portal, over 1.17 lakh applicants have registered and paid the examination fee. The final figure may change if the university accepts additional claims concerning missing names.