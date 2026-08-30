MH SET Admit Card 2026 Download Link to be Activated Today: Release time confirmed

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 admit card download link is scheduled to be activated today, August 30, 2026, at 10 AM, according to the official examination schedule released by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to access their hall tickets through the official MH SET website.
The MH SET examination, conducted by SPPU as the State Agency for Maharashtra and Goa, will be held on September 27, 2026. The exam date was revised from the earlier schedule, and the university's current website now clearly lists September 27 as the examination date.
Once the link becomes active, candidates can follow these steps:
Visit the official MH SET website: setexam.unipune.ac.in
Look for the MH SET Admit Card 2026 link.
Enter the required Login ID and password.
Submit the credentials.
The MH SET hall ticket will appear on the screen.
Download and save the admit card.
Take a clear printout for the examination day.
The official admit card instructions state that the hall ticket will be available online and will not be sent by post. Candidates are required to download and print it themselves.
Candidates should carry a printed copy of the MH SET admit card along with an additional photo identity document such as an Aadhaar Card, PAN Card or Voter ID. The official instructions also make it clear that candidates will be permitted to appear only for the SET subject mentioned on their admit card.