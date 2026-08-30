MH SET Admit Card 2026 Download Link to be Activated Today: Release time confirmed

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 admit card download link is scheduled to be activated today, August 30, 2026, at 10 AM, according to the official examination schedule released by Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU). Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to access their hall tickets through the official MH SET website.

The MH SET examination, conducted by SPPU as the State Agency for Maharashtra and Goa, will be held on September 27, 2026. The exam date was revised from the earlier schedule, and the university's current website now clearly lists September 27 as the examination date.