MH SET Admit Card 2026 download link to be activated today at setexam.unipune.ac.in

Here are the important details related to the admit card and MH SET exam -

The admit card download link will only be activated at setexam.unipune.ac.in. Students are advised not to rely on any unofficial websites or links claiming to be the MH SET admit card.

The candidates must keep their application number/ login ID and password handy to access the admit card.

The link to access the admit card will be available on the homepage of the official website.

On the exam day, the candidates must carry a valid ID proof along with the printout of the admit card.

The valid ID proof can be Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID

The candidates must carry a ballpoint pen (blue/ black) to mark the answers.

Calculators will not be allowed into the exam hall (for Mathematics) candidates.

Candidates must maintain a proper dress code on the exam day. For instance, female candidates must avoid dresses with too much embroidery or designs.