MH SET Admit Card 2026 download link to be activated today at setexam.unipune.ac.in

Savitribai Phule Pune University will activate the MH SET Admit Card 2026 download link today, October 15, at 10:00 AM. The date and time have already been confirmed under the 'Important Dates' section of setexam.unipune.ac.in. SPPU follows the conventional timeline of releasing admit cards 10 days before the exam. Over 1.17 lakh (1,17,768) candidates have registered for the exam scheduled for October 25. SPPU has made all the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the OMR-based (offline) exam.
Here are the important details related to the admit card and MH SET exam -
The admit card download link will only be activated at setexam.unipune.ac.in. Students are advised not to rely on any unofficial websites or links claiming to be the MH SET admit card.
The candidates must keep their application number/ login ID and password handy to access the admit card.
The link to access the admit card will be available on the homepage of the official website.
On the exam day, the candidates must carry a valid ID proof along with the printout of the admit card.
The valid ID proof can be Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID
The candidates must carry a ballpoint pen (blue/ black) to mark the answers.
Calculators will not be allowed into the exam hall (for Mathematics) candidates.
Candidates must maintain a proper dress code on the exam day. For instance, female candidates must avoid dresses with too much embroidery or designs.
Male candidates are advised to prefer half-sleeved shirts on the exam day.
Very important instruction
Candidates whose photo on the Aadhaar Card has not been updated for more than 10 years are advised to carry a passport-size photograph. Sometimes, the facial attendance capture system might fail if the candidate's photo on the Aadhaar Card mismatches with the image printed on the admit card.
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