MH SET 2026 English Answer Key: Questions 45 and 63 in Set A may warrant review; objection window closes today

The Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) 2026 answer key objection window will close today, November 3, at 11.59 pm. Candidates who appeared for the examination on October 25 can challenge the interim answer key or the framing of questions through the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in.
An examination of the English Paper II question paper and the revised interim answer key suggests that certain questions, particularly Questions 45 and 63, may warrant further academic scrutiny over the interpretation of their options.
However, these observations do not establish errors in the official answer key.
Question 63: Tottel's Miscellany
Question 63 asks candidates to identify what Tottel's Miscellany represents.
The official answer key identifies Option B, which describes it as a collection of songs and sonnets.
However, Option A describes the work as a collection of poems.
Published in 1557, Tottel's Miscellany is an anthology of English poetry containing songs and sonnets, among other poetic compositions. This raises the question of whether both options could be considered academically acceptable.
The issue concerns the overlap between the two descriptions rather than a demonstrably incorrect answer.
Question 45: Standard language
Question 45 asks what the term 'standard language' commonly refers to.
The official key identifies Option A, which describes it as only one dialect of the same language.
In linguistics, however, a standard language is generally understood as a codified and socially recognised variety used in formal communication, education and administration.
The wording of the question may therefore warrant closer examination to determine whether the available options adequately reflect the concept.
Other questions, including those concerning research methodology, may also require examination of the intended definitions. However, stronger academic references would be necessary to establish grounds for objections.
Note: The paper has been reviewed by EdexLive English subject expert - Sakunth Kumar Sanagavarpu MA English, APSET qualified
According to a public notice dated October 31, 2026, issued by Savitribai Phule Pune University, candidates can challenge either the answers provided in the interim key or the framing of individual questions.
The university has specified that challenges must be submitted online with supporting evidence.
The important instructions are:
Last date: November 3, 2026, up to 11.59.59 pm
Objection fee: Rs 200 per question, non-refundable
Submission mode: Online only
Supporting documents: Evidence must be uploaded as separate PDF files for the questions challenged
Payment modes: Credit card, debit card or net banking
Multiple objections: Candidates may challenge multiple questions but must submit the feedback in a single online form
The university has clarified that no offline challenges will be accepted. Candidates must carefully review the questions selected for challenge before proceeding to payment, as the number of questions cannot be changed after entering the payment stage.
The university has stated that subject experts will examine the challenges before the answer keys are finalised in accordance with UGC guidelines.
The final answer keys will be used for the digital evaluation of OMR answer sheets.
The university has also clarified that its decision on the challenges will be final. No grievances concerning the answer keys will be entertained after the MH SET results are declared.
Candidates intending to raise objections should therefore submit their challenges, along with relevant academic evidence, before the deadline.
The official website for updates and objection submissions is setexam.unipune.ac.in.