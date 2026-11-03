MH SET 2026 English Answer Key: Questions 45 and 63 in Set A may warrant review; objection window closes today

Which MH SET English questions may warrant review?

Question 63: Tottel's Miscellany

Question 63 asks candidates to identify what Tottel's Miscellany represents.

The official answer key identifies Option B, which describes it as a collection of songs and sonnets.

However, Option A describes the work as a collection of poems.

Published in 1557, Tottel's Miscellany is an anthology of English poetry containing songs and sonnets, among other poetic compositions. This raises the question of whether both options could be considered academically acceptable.

The issue concerns the overlap between the two descriptions rather than a demonstrably incorrect answer.

Question 45: Standard language

Question 45 asks what the term 'standard language' commonly refers to.

The official key identifies Option A, which describes it as only one dialect of the same language.

In linguistics, however, a standard language is generally understood as a codified and socially recognised variety used in formal communication, education and administration.

The wording of the question may therefore warrant closer examination to determine whether the available options adequately reflect the concept.

Other questions, including those concerning research methodology, may also require examination of the intended definitions. However, stronger academic references would be necessary to establish grounds for objections.

Note: The paper has been reviewed by EdexLive English subject expert - Sakunth Kumar Sanagavarpu MA English, APSET qualified