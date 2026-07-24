MH SET 2026 application form correction starts today; Edits allowed till July 26

MH SET 2026 application form correction is set to begin today, July 25, at 11 AM at setexam.unipune.ac.in. Applicants who made mistakes unintentionally while filling the application need not worry, as there is a 2-day edit window to make corrections. The last date to submit the application form without a late fee was July 3.

Once the form editing begins, the 'Login' button on the official website gets activated. Keep your registered e-mail ID and password ready to login. July 26 is the deadline to submit the edits. It is advisable to take a printout of the confirmation page after making the corrections.

Through the editing window, the applicants can edit their category details, personal details, and subject preference. In case there is a change in category, the necessary application fee will be applicable.

SPPU Pune was supposed to conduct the 41st MH SET 2026 exam on July 26, but the exam has been pushed to September 27. With a late fee of Rs 500, the aspirants were allowed to fill the application till July 23.

Important instructions regarding MH SET 2026 application form correction

Make sure that the personal details are edited as per the details available on your original ID proof

Edit the category details only if you filled the wrong category details while filling the application form

If you are editing the date of birth details, make sure it matches your original ID proof

If the passport-size photograph or signature is not uploaded properly or the images look hazy or pixelated, make sure that the scanned copies are uploaded again

No corrections will be allowed after 6 PM on July 26

The admit card will be released on August 30, almost a month before the exam. Therefore, the applicants will have enough time to plan their travel to the test city and make necessary arrangements.