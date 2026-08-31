MH SET 2026 Admit Card Postponed: Revised release date announced

The release of the MH SET 2026 admit card has been postponed, giving candidates a little more time before they can download their hall tickets. According to the latest schedule published by the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), the admit card will now be made available on the official website on September 15, 2026, at 10 am.
The revised date is a change from the earlier schedule, which had listed August 30, 2026 as the date for the availability of the admit card. The examination itself, however, continues to be scheduled for September 27, 2026.
The university has also issued a public notice regarding the examination schedule. The notice, available on the MH SET website, refers to the examination arrangements and says the test is being conducted with the interests of candidates in mind.
Candidates should therefore not treat the earlier August 30 admit card date as applicable. They are advised to keep checking the official MH SET website for the activation of the download link and any further instructions from the examination authorities.
Once released, the MH SET 2026 hall ticket will have to be downloaded online. The examination authority does not send admit cards to candidates by post. Candidates are required to log in using their credentials, download the hall ticket and carry its printout to the examination centre. They must also carry an additional valid photo identity proof on the examination day.