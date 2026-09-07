MECL Recruitment 2026: 122 Non-Executive Posts Announced; Online applications begin on September 12

Which posts are available?

The recruitment covers 16 categories, including Accountant, Technician (Survey), Technician (Sampling), Technician (Laboratory), Assistant (Materials), Assistant (Accounts), Stenographer, Assistant (Hindi), Electrician, Machinist, Technician (Drilling), Mechanic, Mechanic-cum-Operator (Drilling), Junior Driver, Assistant (IT) and Assistant (HR).

Among these, Mechanic-cum-Operator (Drilling) has the highest number of vacancies at 30, including 24 fresh vacancies and six backlog vacancies. Technician (Survey), Technician (Drilling), Assistant (Materials) and Assistant (Accounts) are among the other posts offering multiple opportunities.

The eligibility requirements vary considerably. For example, Accountant applicants need graduation along with an Intermediate pass in CA/ICWA and three years of relevant experience, while several technical positions accept ITI or diploma qualifications. The Junior Driver post requires Class 10, valid LMV and HMV licences and one year of consolidated driving experience.