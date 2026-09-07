MECL Recruitment 2026: 122 Non-Executive Posts Announced; Online applications begin on September 12

Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Limited (MECL), a Miniratna-I Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Mines, has announced recruitment for 122 non-executive posts through Advertisement No. 03/Rectt./2026. The vacancies span a mix of technical, field, administrative and support positions, making the recruitment relevant to candidates with qualifications ranging from ITI and diploma credentials to graduation and specialised professional qualifications.
One important point for applicants is the application timeline. The official advertisement lists September 12, 2026 as the commencement date for online registration. The last date to submit applications through the MECL website is October 11, 2026.
The recruitment covers 16 categories, including Accountant, Technician (Survey), Technician (Sampling), Technician (Laboratory), Assistant (Materials), Assistant (Accounts), Stenographer, Assistant (Hindi), Electrician, Machinist, Technician (Drilling), Mechanic, Mechanic-cum-Operator (Drilling), Junior Driver, Assistant (IT) and Assistant (HR).
Among these, Mechanic-cum-Operator (Drilling) has the highest number of vacancies at 30, including 24 fresh vacancies and six backlog vacancies. Technician (Survey), Technician (Drilling), Assistant (Materials) and Assistant (Accounts) are among the other posts offering multiple opportunities.
The eligibility requirements vary considerably. For example, Accountant applicants need graduation along with an Intermediate pass in CA/ICWA and three years of relevant experience, while several technical positions accept ITI or diploma qualifications. The Junior Driver post requires Class 10, valid LMV and HMV licences and one year of consolidated driving experience.
MECL will shortlist applications before conducting the written test, document verification and skill/trade test. The written examination carries 100% weightage, while the skill/trade test is qualifying in nature. The tests are scheduled to be conducted in Nagpur City.
For the written test, the cut-off is 50% for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates and 45% for SC/ST candidates, with relaxed standards applicable to PwD candidates as per government guidelines. Candidates clearing the written test may be called for document verification, ordinarily in a ratio of up to 1:7 against the vacancies.
What candidates should keep ready
Applicants should pay particular attention to documentation. MECL requires scanned, self-attested certificates, including Aadhaar, qualification documents, category certificates wherever applicable and experience certificates. Candidates applying for Junior Driver must also provide a valid driving licence.
The application fee is Rs 500 for General, OBC and EWS candidates. SC, ST, PwD, Ex-Servicemen and departmental candidates are exempt from the fee.
The recruitment also has a practical aspect that candidates should not overlook: selected employees may be posted at MECL projects, offices or establishments anywhere in India or overseas, depending on organisational requirements.