MCC to result NEET-UG 2025 Counselling Round 3 final results

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the final seat allotment results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate 2025 (NEET-UG 2025) Counselling Round 3.

There has been no change in the provisional results, which were released yesterday, October 23. The reporting process is expected to run from October 24 to November 1, 2025.

MCC started the NEET-UG 2025 counselling process after several months of delay. Students seeking admission to the best medical schools in their state or throughout India should be aware of their rankings so that they may make informed decisions about their desired institutions.

Candidates must lock the seats of their choice within one day.

After the seat of the candidates' choice is locked, the committee usually takes around two days to announce the seat allotment results on its website. Candidates who are happy with their assigned seat must report to the specified college with all required admission documents.

Here's how candidates can check their NEET-UG 2025 Counselling Round 3 results: