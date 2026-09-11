MCC NEET UG Round 2 Provisional Cutoff 2026: Check college-wise closing rank analysis

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the Provisional NEET-UG Counselling Seats Allotment 2026 for Round 2. The document, dated September 10, contains the rank-wise allotment status of candidates, along with the institute, course, quota, category and whether the candidate was retained, upgraded or freshly allotted a seat in Round 2.
It is important to note that the MCC document is not a separate cutoff list. Therefore, the figures below should be treated as an indicative provisional closing-rank analysis based on the Round 2 allotments, rather than final cutoffs.
The allotment data shows that top government medical colleges continued to remain highly competitive in Round 2. For example, fresh General-category allotments at Madras Medical College and BJ Medical College were recorded at ranks 1,047 and 1,234 respectively.
At the same time, category-wise movement was considerably wider. AIIMS-Bhopal recorded an OBC fresh allotment at rank 989, while an ST candidate was upgraded at rank 9,102. AIIMS-Bhubaneswar had an SC fresh allotment at rank 5,396 and an ST upgrade at rank 9,486.
The provisional list also shows that newer and less preferred government medical colleges witnessed allotments at substantially higher ranks. For instance, fresh General-category allotments are visible at ranks 11,873 and 11,876 for government medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, respectively. An OBC candidate at rank 11,887 was also freshly allotted a seat at Government Medical College, Manjeri.
The movement extends even further in some newer government institutions. The document records fresh OBC allotments at ranks above 25,000 in institutions including Government Medical College, Wanaparthy, and Government Medical College, Bhadradri Kothagudem.
What candidates should understand?
There is no single NEET UG Round 2 cutoff. The closing rank changes according to college, course, quota and category
Top government colleges continue to close at very low ranks, particularly for General-category MBBS seats
Reserved-category movement is wider in several institutions, with SC/ST/EWS/OBC seats appearing at considerably higher ranks
Fresh allotments in newer government medical colleges show that candidates with five-digit NEET ranks still had opportunities in Round 2
These are provisional allotment-based figures. Candidates should not treat an individual rank in the list as the final official cutoff
The MCC document also records candidates who retained seats, upgraded, surrendered seats or were not allotted, making Round 2 movement different from a conventional closing-rank table
Overall, the MCC NEET UG Round 2 provisional allotment indicates a relatively sharp divide between the country's most sought-after medical colleges and newer/lower-demand institutions. While premier colleges continued to require very high NEET ranks, the counselling pool widened considerably for several government colleges as Round 2 progressed.