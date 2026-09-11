MCC NEET UG Round 2 Provisional Cutoff 2026: Check college-wise closing rank analysis

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the Provisional NEET-UG Counselling Seats Allotment 2026 for Round 2. The document, dated September 10, contains the rank-wise allotment status of candidates, along with the institute, course, quota, category and whether the candidate was retained, upgraded or freshly allotted a seat in Round 2.

It is important to note that the MCC document is not a separate cutoff list. Therefore, the figures below should be treated as an indicative provisional closing-rank analysis based on the Round 2 allotments, rather than final cutoffs.