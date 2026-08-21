MCC NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 OUT: Raise grievances today

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG Round 1 provisional seat allotment result 2026, and the window to file grievances is open until 3:59 PM today, August 21. The provisional allotment is subject to change if there are any grievances or queries. The final seat allotment result will be released today (after 4 PM). The final allotment will be uploaded on the candidate login. As of now, the freeze, float, and withdraw/surrender options are locked.
Direct link to check NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment 2026
As per the provisional allotment list, the competition for AIIMS Delhi MBBS admission is high. More candidates between Rank 1 and 65 got admission to this premier institute, underscoring its dominance once again. NEET UG AIR 1 to 11 and AIR 13 to 26 candidates secured admission at AIIMS Delhi, while a candidate with AIR 12 and 27 secured admission at JIPMER Puducherry.
Candidates with grievances or queries about the provisional allotment can click the link available under the candidate activity board. Enter the NEET roll number, password, and security PIN to log in and raise grievances. The window will close at 3:59 PM, after which the final allotment will be processed and uploaded on the candidate login.
MCC has clearly indicated that the 'provisional allotment is indicative and subject to change and candidates do not have any claim over the allotted seat as per the provisional list'. Therefore, it is important to wait for the final allotment to know which college has exactly been allocated.