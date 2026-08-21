MCC NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 2026 OUT: Raise grievances today

The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG Round 1 provisional seat allotment result 2026, and the window to file grievances is open until 3:59 PM today, August 21. The provisional allotment is subject to change if there are any grievances or queries. The final seat allotment result will be released today (after 4 PM). The final allotment will be uploaded on the candidate login. As of now, the freeze, float, and withdraw/surrender options are locked.

Direct link to check NEET UG Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment 2026