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MCC NEET UG Round 1 Counselling 2026: Registration and choice filling last date extended

MCC has revised the schedule of NEET UG Round 1 counselling 2026, and the revised counselling schedule has been released
MCC NEET UG Counselling Dates 2026 Revised
MCC NEET UG Counselling Dates 2026 RevisedRepresentative official website image of NEET UG counselling 2026
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Medical Counselling Committee has revised the AIQ NEET UG Counselling 2026 dates. The last date to register for counselling along with the choice filling has been extended. Candidates who are yet to register for the counselling must note that August 15 is the last date. On the other hand, the last date of choice filling is August 17. The extension comes after the requests received from students and addition of supplementary seats.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Revised Dates

  • Last date to register: August 15, 2026 (2:00 PM)

  • Choice filling last date: August 17, 2026 (6:00 PM)

  • Processing of seat allotment: August 18, 2026

  • Seat allotment result: August 19, 2026

  • Reporting dates: August 20 to 25, 2026

The schedule for Round 2 counselling, which is scheduled to begin from August 25 has been delayed. The revised schedule for Round 2 counselling will be announced after the Round 1 seat allotment result.

This year, there are few changes in the AIQ NEET UG counselling process such as flexibility to 'Float' candidates to not visit allotted college for physical certificate verification. With the changes in AIQ counselling schedule, the dates for state-level MBBS and BDS counselling will be revised. States will release round 1 seat allotment only after the AIQ seat allotment result. Students need to keep a close watch on the state-level counselling schedule.

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