MCBU Result June 2026: Steps to check and direct link details

Maharaja Chhatrasal Bundelkhand University (MCBU) June 2026 session result can be checked through the official website mcbu.ac.in. Under the 'Exam Session' dropdown, the June 2026 session is now visible, and students can access the result by entering their roll number or enrollment number. The detailed steps to access the result and direct link details have been provided here.
Click on the direct result link provided here or open the official website mcbu.ac.in
Select the exam type 'Regular' or 'Private'
Select the exam session
Select the 'Exam Name ', i.e., course details
Enter the roll number or enrollment number
The result will open on the screen
You can download the result sheet PDF and keep it for future reference
The university may individually provide the semester mark sheet as well
The results of March-April 2026 can also be accessed if you have not checked the result. Currently, the dropdown also shows the December 2026 option, which could be a technical issue. Therefore, students have to select the right exam session and course name to avoid confusion. The dates regarding revaluation of answer sheets might be announced by the university separately. As of August 11 (12:45 PM), there is no such notice on the official website.
On August 7, 2026, MCBU issued an official notification for BSc first-year admission for the candidates who passed the supplementary exams (Rukh Jana Nahi result). These students can directly register for admission through the MP Online portal.