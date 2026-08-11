MCBU Result June 2026: Steps to check and direct link details

The results of March-April 2026 can also be accessed if you have not checked the result. Currently, the dropdown also shows the December 2026 option, which could be a technical issue. Therefore, students have to select the right exam session and course name to avoid confusion. The dates regarding revaluation of answer sheets might be announced by the university separately. As of August 11 (12:45 PM), there is no such notice on the official website.