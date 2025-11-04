MAT December 2025: AIMA opens registration for MBA/PGDM entrance test

The All India Management Association (AIMA) has begun accepting online applications for the December 2025 Management Aptitude Test (MAT) cycle for MBA and PGDM admissions.

Candidates can register at mat.aima.in .

MAT is India’s single national management entrance exam, offered in Paper-Based Test (PBT) and Computer-Based Test (CBT) formats. Applicants may opt for both modes and use their highest score for B-school applications. The exam will be conducted in over 60 cities.

Key dates

PBT Mode

- Exam date: December 13, 2025

- Last date to apply: December 7, 2025

- Admit card release: December 10, 2025

CBT mode

- Last date to register: December 15, 2025

- Admit card release: December 18, 2025

Application fees

- Single mode (PBT or CBT): ₹2,200

- Both modes (PBT + CBT): ₹3,800

Eligibility criteria

- Graduates in any discipline are eligible.

- Final-year undergraduate students may also appear.

MAT scores are valid for 2026 academic year admissions at numerous management institutes.

Participating institutes

Notable B-schools accepting MAT scores include:

- Vellore Institute of Technology (Vellore)

- School of Business and Management, CHRIST (Deemed to be University, Bengaluru)

- NIT Surathkal

- Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship (Chennai)

- Amrita School of Business (Coimbatore)

- N. L. Dalmia Institute of Management Studies and Research (Mumbai)

- Indian Institute of Forest Management (Bhopal)

- Jaipuria Institute of Management (Noida)