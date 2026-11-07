Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2027 Released: Class 10 exams from February 15 to March 15; check subject-wise dates

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination timetable for February–March 2027.
According to the official schedule, the examinations will begin on February 15, 2027, with First Language papers, and conclude on March 15, 2027, with Social Sciences Paper II (Geography).
The board has scheduled Mathematics Paper I (Algebra) for March 2 and Paper II (Geometry) for March 4. Science and Technology examinations will be held on March 8 and 11, while Social Sciences papers are scheduled for March 13 and 15.
Students can access the complete timetable through the Maharashtra Board's official website, mahahsscboard.in.
The following are the important dates mentioned in the official Class 10 timetable:
February 15, 2027: First Language papers, including Marathi, Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali and Punjabi; German and French in the afternoon session.
February 16, 2027: Vocational and skill-based subjects, including Mechanical Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology and other courses.
February 18, 2027: Second or Third Language papers, including Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bengali and Punjabi; Marathi Composite Course.
February 20, 2027: Second or Third Language papers, including Urdu, Gujarati, Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Persian, Arabic, Avesta, Pahlavi and Russian.
February 22, 2027: English (First Language and Third Language).
February 24, 2027: Hindi (Second or Third Language); Hindi Composite Course.
February 26, 2027: Composite language papers, including Urdu, Sanskrit, Pali, Arabic, Persian, French, German and other languages.
March 2, 2027: Mathematics Paper I (Algebra).
March 4, 2027: Mathematics Paper II (Geometry).
March 8, 2027: Science and Technology Paper I.
March 11, 2027: Science and Technology Paper II.
March 13, 2027: Social Sciences Paper I (History and Political Science).
March 15, 2027: Social Sciences Paper II (Geography).
Students should verify the dates of their registered language and vocational subjects against the complete official timetable.
The board has scheduled the major compulsory subject examinations in March 2027.
Mathematics
March 2: Mathematics Paper I (Algebra)
March 4: Mathematics Paper II (Geometry)
Science and Technology
March 8: Science and Technology Paper I
March 11: Science and Technology Paper II
Social Sciences
March 13: Social Sciences Paper I (History and Political Science)
March 15: Social Sciences Paper II (Geography)
All six examinations are scheduled from 11 am to 1 pm.
Language examinations will be conducted during the first two weeks of the examination schedule.
The First Language papers are scheduled for February 15, while other Second and Third Language examinations will be held on February 18, 20, 22 and 24.
Composite language papers are scheduled on February 18, 24 and 26, depending on the language.
Students should note that the timetable specifies different examination durations for certain composite language papers.
The official timetable includes the following examination timings:
11 am to 2 pm: Most language examinations and several vocational subjects.
11 am to 1 pm: Mathematics, Science and Technology, Social Sciences and specified composite language papers.
3 pm to 6 pm: German and French examinations on February 15.
The board has also listed alternative subjects for eligible Divyang candidates, including Arithmetic on March 2 and Physiology, Hygiene and Home Science on March 8.
Students should check the examination timings for their respective subjects before appearing for the examinations.