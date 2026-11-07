Maharashtra SSC Time Table 2027 Released: Class 10 exams from February 15 to March 15; check subject-wise dates

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Class 10 examination timetable for February–March 2027.

According to the official schedule, the examinations will begin on February 15, 2027, with First Language papers, and conclude on March 15, 2027, with Social Sciences Paper II (Geography).

The board has scheduled Mathematics Paper I (Algebra) for March 2 and Paper II (Geometry) for March 4. Science and Technology examinations will be held on March 8 and 11, while Social Sciences papers are scheduled for March 13 and 15.

Students can access the complete timetable through the Maharashtra Board's official website, mahahsscboard.in.