Maharashtra SET 2026 interim answer key released; objections open till November 3 at setexam.unipune.ac.in

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the interim answer key for the 41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (M-SET) 2026, conducted on October 25.

The answer key was uploaded on October 31, 2026, and is available on the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in.

According to a public notice issued by the university on October 31, candidates who are dissatisfied with an answer in the interim key or the framing of a question can submit objections online.

The deadline to raise objections is November 3, 2026, at 11.59.59 pm.

The university has clarified that challenges will be accepted only through the online portal. Objections submitted offline will not be considered.