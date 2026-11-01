Maharashtra SET 2026 interim answer key released; objections open till November 3 at setexam.unipune.ac.in

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the interim answer key for the 41st Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (M-SET) 2026, conducted on October 25.
The answer key was uploaded on October 31, 2026, and is available on the official website, setexam.unipune.ac.in.
According to a public notice issued by the university on October 31, candidates who are dissatisfied with an answer in the interim key or the framing of a question can submit objections online.
The deadline to raise objections is November 3, 2026, at 11.59.59 pm.
The university has clarified that challenges will be accepted only through the online portal. Objections submitted offline will not be considered.
Examination date: October 25, 2026
Interim answer key release: October 31, 2026
Last date to raise objections: November 3, 2026
Objection deadline: 11.59.59 pm
Objection fee: Rs 200 per question
Final answer key release: To be announced
Maharashtra SET 2026 result: To be announced
Candidates can challenge the interim answer key by following these steps:
Visit the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in.
Open the answer key challenge or online feedback facility.
Identify the paper and question or answer to be challenged.
Select the relevant question number and submit the objection.
Upload supporting evidence in PDF format.
Pay the prescribed fee of Rs 200 per question through the available online payment options.
Review the details carefully and submit the feedback form.
Download or print the submitted form for future reference.
Candidates must keep separate PDF files of supporting evidence ready for each question they wish to challenge.
SPPU has prescribed a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for every question challenged.
The fee can be paid online using a credit card, debit card or net banking.
Candidates can challenge multiple questions or answers, but they must submit only one online feedback form.
The university has cautioned that candidates will not be able to change the number of questions selected for challenge once they proceed to payment.
Applicants should therefore verify the question numbers, objections and supporting documents before completing the payment.
According to the university, subject experts will examine the objections received from candidates.
The answer keys will then be finalised in accordance with University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.
The final answer keys will be used for the digitised evaluation of OMR answer sheets and will be uploaded on the Maharashtra SET website.
SPPU has stated that the State Agency's decision on candidates' feedback will be final.
The university has also clarified that no grievances regarding the answer keys will be entertained after the Maharashtra SET result is declared.
The Maharashtra SET examination is conducted to determine eligibility for appointment as Assistant Professor in universities and colleges in Maharashtra and Goa, subject to applicable regulations.
The university has not announced the result declaration date for the October 2026 examination.
Candidates are advised to monitor the official website for the final answer key, result and further announcements.