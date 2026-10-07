Maharashtra PGP, PGO CET 2026 Registration Begins; Apply by October 12; exam on October 30

Maharashtra CET 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has opened the application process for a group of postgraduate health science entrance examinations, including PGP-CET, PGO-CET, M.Sc (SLP), M.Sc (Audiology) and M.Sc (Prosthetics & Orthotics) CET 2026.

The entrance tests are being conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in Physiotherapy (MPTh), Occupational Therapy (MOTh), Speech and Language Pathology, Audiology, and Prosthetics and Orthotics for the 2026-27 academic year.

According to the official notification issued on October 6, candidates can register and submit the application form through the Maharashtra CET Cell portal until October 12, 2026, 11.59 pm. The registration fee is Rs 2,200, which must also be paid online by the same deadline.

The entrance examinations are tentatively scheduled for October 30, 2026 (Friday).