Maharashtra PGP, PGO CET 2026 Registration Begins; Apply by October 12; exam on October 30

Maharashtra CET 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has opened the application process for a group of postgraduate health science entrance examinations, including PGP-CET, PGO-CET, M.Sc (SLP), M.Sc (Audiology) and M.Sc (Prosthetics & Orthotics) CET 2026.
The entrance tests are being conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in Physiotherapy (MPTh), Occupational Therapy (MOTh), Speech and Language Pathology, Audiology, and Prosthetics and Orthotics for the 2026-27 academic year.
According to the official notification issued on October 6, candidates can register and submit the application form through the Maharashtra CET Cell portal until October 12, 2026, 11.59 pm. The registration fee is Rs 2,200, which must also be paid online by the same deadline.
The entrance examinations are tentatively scheduled for October 30, 2026 (Friday).
Registration begins: October 6, 2026
Last date to apply: October 12, 2026, up to 11.59 pm
Registration fee: Rs 2,200
Last date for fee payment: October 12, 2026, up to 11.59 pm
Tentative examination date: October 30, 2026
Mode of examination: Online
Official website: mahacet.org
Eligibility differs depending on the postgraduate programme. For MPTh and MOTh, candidates should have passed the relevant B.P.Th or B.O.Th degree with at least 50% aggregate marks from a recognised institution situated in Maharashtra.
For M.Sc (SLP) and M.Sc (Audiology), applicants should have a BASLP/B.Sc (Speech & Hearing) degree from an institution in Maharashtra recognised by the Rehabilitation Council of India. The minimum is 55% for Open category candidates and 50% for reserved category candidates. M.Sc (P&O) applicants need a BPO/B.Sc (P&O) degree with at least 50% marks from an RCI-recognised institution in Maharashtra.
Candidates who were undergoing the prescribed compulsory rotating internship were required to complete it by September 30, 2026 and produce proof during document verification.
100 questions in 90 minutes
The information brochure also provides the examination pattern. The entrance test will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each. The syllabus will cover subjects from the respective undergraduate programme.
Candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the paper and the medium of examination will be English. The online examinations will be conducted at centres in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
The brochure is particularly useful for candidates because the subject-wise distribution of questions differs for each CET. For instance, the PGP-CET gives 10 marks each to Physiotherapy in Musculoskeletal Conditions, Physiotherapy in Neurosciences, and Physiotherapy in General Medical and General Surgical Conditions.