Maharashtra NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026 Releasing Today: Final list on August 21

Before opening the CAP Round 1 option form, the CET Cell will release the detailed seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses. The seat matrix will include category-wise seats available in each college. Therefore, college preferences must be chosen strategically to improve admission chances. It is important to understand the realistic nature of cutoffs while choosing the colleges.

Prepare a manual option form that lists the colleges you are aspiring to for admission. List the colleges and assign a preference number to each so it's easier to fill out the option form. one