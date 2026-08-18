Maharashtra NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026 Releasing Today: Final list on August 21

Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the NEET UG provisional merit list for MBBS and BDS courses today, August 18. The registration process closed on August 15, and the CET Cell has taken a 3-day window to process the merit ranks. The official release time for the merit list has not been confirmed. The merit list will be released in PDF format under the 'Notification' section. You can also access the merit ranks through the 'Login' portal.
Publication of total registered candidates list: August 18, 2026
Release of merit list: August 18, 2026
Details available on merit list: Candidate details, merit rank, NEET score and percentile
Details required to check merit list: Registered E-Mail ID and Password
Dates to file objections on provisional list: August 19 & 20, 2026
Release of final list: August 21, 2026
CAP Round 1 option form release date: August 22, 2026
Before opening the CAP Round 1 option form, the CET Cell will release the detailed seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses. The seat matrix will include category-wise seats available in each college. Therefore, college preferences must be chosen strategically to improve admission chances. It is important to understand the realistic nature of cutoffs while choosing the colleges.
Prepare a manual option form that lists the colleges you are aspiring to for admission. List the colleges and assign a preference number to each so it's easier to fill out the option form. one