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Maharashtra NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026 Releasing Today: Final list on August 21

CET Cell Maharashtra NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026 for MBBS and BDS courses will be released today, August 18, and the last date to file objections is August 20
Maharashtra NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026 Releasing Today
Maharashtra NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026 Releasing TodayRepresentative official website image of Maharashtra NEET Counselling 2026
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Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will release the NEET UG provisional merit list for MBBS and BDS courses today, August 18. The registration process closed on August 15, and the CET Cell has taken a 3-day window to process the merit ranks. The official release time for the merit list has not been confirmed. The merit list will be released in PDF format under the 'Notification' section. You can also access the merit ranks through the 'Login' portal.

Direct link for Maharashtra MBBS and BDS counselling 2026

Maharashtra NEET UG Provisional Merit List 2026: Important details

  • Publication of total registered candidates list: August 18, 2026

  • Release of merit list: August 18, 2026

  • Details available on merit list: Candidate details, merit rank, NEET score and percentile

  • Details required to check merit list: Registered E-Mail ID and Password

  • Dates to file objections on provisional list: August 19 & 20, 2026

  • Release of final list: August 21, 2026

  • CAP Round 1 option form release date: August 22, 2026

Before opening the CAP Round 1 option form, the CET Cell will release the detailed seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses. The seat matrix will include category-wise seats available in each college. Therefore, college preferences must be chosen strategically to improve admission chances. It is important to understand the realistic nature of cutoffs while choosing the colleges.

Prepare a manual option form that lists the colleges you are aspiring to for admission. List the colleges and assign a preference number to each so it's easier to fill out the option form. one

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