Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Closing Today: Check revised schedule

State Common Entrance Test Cell of Maharashtra will close the registration window for NEET UG counselling 2026 today, August 15. As per the initial schedule, the merit list was supposed to be released on August 15, but the schedule has been revised due to the extension of the last date for extension of the last date for registration, fee payment, and document uploading. Those who are yet to register for the counselling process must complete the same by 8:00 PM, and the deadline to complete the fee payment is 10:00 PM.
Here are the revised dates/ schedule released by CET Cell for MBBS and BDS counselling -
Registration last date: August 15, 2026
Deadline for document verification: August 17, 2026
Provisional merit list: August 18, 2026
Objections on provisional merit list: August 19 to 20, 2026
Final merit list and seat matrix: August 21, 2026
CAP Round 1 choice filling: August 22 to 24, 2026
CAP Round 1 seat allotment: August 25, 2026
Reporting to colleges: August 26 to 30, 2026
Note: As per the official website, the above schedule is subject to change based on the changes in tiemlines of MCC AIQ NEET UG counselling 2026.
The CAP choice filling process of Maharashtra will begin only after the announcement of AIQ NEET UG seat allotment result 2026 on August 19. As MCC finalised the revised schedule for AIQ counselling, CET Cell Maharashtra has decided to revise the state-level MBBS and BDS admission schedule accordingly.