Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026 Registration Closing Today: Check revised schedule

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2026: Revised dates

Here are the revised dates/ schedule released by CET Cell for MBBS and BDS counselling -

Registration last date: August 15, 2026

Deadline for document verification: August 17, 2026

Provisional merit list: August 18, 2026

Objections on provisional merit list: August 19 to 20, 2026

Final merit list and seat matrix: August 21, 2026

CAP Round 1 choice filling: August 22 to 24, 2026

CAP Round 1 seat allotment: August 25, 2026

Reporting to colleges: August 26 to 30, 2026

Note: As per the official website, the above schedule is subject to change based on the changes in tiemlines of MCC AIQ NEET UG counselling 2026.