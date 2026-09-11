Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Result 2026 on September 12: Important instructions

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will announce the CAP Round 2 selection list for NEET UG 2026 MBBS and BDS courses on September 12. The round is being conducted to fill seats that remained vacant after CAP Round 1, including seats arising from non-joining, cancellations and upgradation.
If a candidate receives a seat in Round 2, simply downloading the allotment result is not enough. The candidate has to report physically to the allotted college and complete the admission formalities.
The CET Cell has specified that candidates must carry all original documents and the requisite fee in the prescribed form, including a Demand Draft (DD). Physical joining is scheduled from September 13 to September 18, excluding September 14.
The brochure lists documents such as:
NEET UG 2026 admit card
NEET UG 2026 marksheet
Latest online application form
Nationality proof
Domicile certificate, wherever applicable
HSC/equivalent marksheet
SSC/equivalent certificate for date of birth
Government-issued photo ID
Medical fitness certificate
Leaving/Transfer Certificate
CAP allotment letter
Caste and caste validity certificates, wherever applicable
Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate for applicable categories
EWS eligibility certificate, wherever applicable
Candidates should carry originals along with one set of attested photocopies.
Candidates allotted a Round 2 seat are required to join that seat. If a candidate does not join the allotted seat, participation in further counselling will require fresh registration for Round 3 and payment of the applicable registration fee.
On the other hand, a candidate who joins a Round 2 seat can remain eligible for upgradation in Round 3, provided they do not submit a Status Retention Form.
The distinction matters because a Status Retention Form is effectively a decision to stay with the allotted seat and exit subsequent rounds.