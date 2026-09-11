Maharashtra NEET UG CAP Round 2 Result 2026 on September 12: Important instructions

What candidates must do after allotment

If a candidate receives a seat in Round 2, simply downloading the allotment result is not enough. The candidate has to report physically to the allotted college and complete the admission formalities.

The CET Cell has specified that candidates must carry all original documents and the requisite fee in the prescribed form, including a Demand Draft (DD). Physical joining is scheduled from September 13 to September 18, excluding September 14.

The brochure lists documents such as:

NEET UG 2026 admit card

NEET UG 2026 marksheet

Latest online application form

Nationality proof

Domicile certificate, wherever applicable

HSC/equivalent marksheet

SSC/equivalent certificate for date of birth

Government-issued photo ID

Medical fitness certificate

Leaving/Transfer Certificate

CAP allotment letter

Caste and caste validity certificates, wherever applicable

Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate for applicable categories

EWS eligibility certificate, wherever applicable

Candidates should carry originals along with one set of attested photocopies.