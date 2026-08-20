Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 2026 Dates Revised: Registration reopens today

CET Cell Maharashtra has released the revised schedule for Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 2026 for MBBS and BDS admission. As per the revised schedule, the grievance period for the provisional merit list closes on August 20, but the registration portal will also reopen for eligible aspirants. CET Cell will open the registration window at 8:00 PM today, and the last date to complete the process is August 21. A revised provisional merit list will be released accordingly.
Here are the revised dates for Maharashtra MBBS and BDS CAP -
Online registration reopens: August 20, 2026
Registration last date: August 21, 2026
Publication of revised merit list: August 23, 2026
Submission of grievances for fresh registered candidates: August 24, 2026
Release of final merit list: August 25, 2026
Online choice filling: August 26 to 29, 2026
CAP Round 1 seat allotment: August 30, 2026
Candidates who already featured in the provisional merit list will only have the option to raise grievances till August 20. The grievance window opening on August 24 is specifically for those who registered during the reopen window. The
CET Cell has revised the MBBS and BDS counselling schedule due to changes in the MCC NEET UG AIQ counselling 2026 schedule. As MCC will release the Round 1 seat allotment on August 21, several states have started releasing revised schedules for state-level 85 per cent seat counselling.