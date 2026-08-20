Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 2026 Dates Revised: Registration reopens today

CET Cell Maharashtra has released the revised schedule for Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 2026 for MBBS and BDS admission. As per the revised schedule, the grievance period for the provisional merit list closes on August 20, but the registration portal will also reopen for eligible aspirants. CET Cell will open the registration window at 8:00 PM today, and the last date to complete the process is August 21. A revised provisional merit list will be released accordingly.