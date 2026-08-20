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Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 2026 Dates Revised: Registration reopens today

Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 2026 dates have been revised, and registration will reopen today, August 20, for eligible candidates
Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 2026
Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 2026Representative official website image of Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 2026
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CET Cell Maharashtra has released the revised schedule for Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 2026 for MBBS and BDS admission. As per the revised schedule, the grievance period for the provisional merit list closes on August 20, but the registration portal will also reopen for eligible aspirants. CET Cell will open the registration window at 8:00 PM today, and the last date to complete the process is August 21. A revised provisional merit list will be released accordingly.

Maharashtra NEET UG CAP 2026 Revised Dates

Here are the revised dates for Maharashtra MBBS and BDS CAP -

  • Online registration reopens: August 20, 2026

  • Registration last date: August 21, 2026

  • Publication of revised merit list: August 23, 2026

  • Submission of grievances for fresh registered candidates: August 24, 2026

  • Release of final merit list: August 25, 2026

  • Online choice filling: August 26 to 29, 2026

  • CAP Round 1 seat allotment: August 30, 2026

Candidates who already featured in the provisional merit list will only have the option to raise grievances till August 20. The grievance window opening on August 24 is specifically for those who registered during the reopen window. The

CET Cell has revised the MBBS and BDS counselling schedule due to changes in the MCC NEET UG AIQ counselling 2026 schedule. As MCC will release the Round 1 seat allotment on August 21, several states have started releasing revised schedules for state-level 85 per cent seat counselling.

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