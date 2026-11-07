Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2027 Released: Class 12 exams from February 8 to March 11; check subject-wise dates

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination timetable for February–March 2027.

According to the timetable, the written examinations for General and Bifocal (Vocational) courses will begin on February 8, 2027, with English, and continue until March 11, 2027, when the remaining bifocal vocational papers are scheduled.

The examinations will be conducted in two sessions, with most morning papers scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm and afternoon papers from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, timings vary for certain subjects.

Students can check the complete timetable through the Maharashtra Board's official website, mahahsscboard.in.