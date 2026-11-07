Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2027 Released: Class 12 exams from February 8 to March 11; check subject-wise dates

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination timetable for February–March 2027.
According to the timetable, the written examinations for General and Bifocal (Vocational) courses will begin on February 8, 2027, with English, and continue until March 11, 2027, when the remaining bifocal vocational papers are scheduled.
The examinations will be conducted in two sessions, with most morning papers scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm and afternoon papers from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, timings vary for certain subjects.
Students can check the complete timetable through the Maharashtra Board's official website, mahahsscboard.in.
The following are the examination dates for major subjects across Science, Commerce and Arts streams:
February 8, 2027: English
February 9, 2027: Hindi; German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian
February 10, 2027: Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Bengali; Urdu, French and Spanish
February 11, 2027: Maharashtra Prakrit, Sanskrit, Ardhamagadhi, Russian and Arabic
February 12, 2027: Logic and Physics
February 13, 2027: Organisation of Commerce and Management
February 16, 2027: Chemistry and Political Science
February 17, 2027: Economics
February 20, 2027: Mathematics and Statistics (Arts, Science and Commerce)
February 22, 2027: Geology and Co-operation
February 23, 2027: Biology and History & Development of Indian Music
February 24, 2027: Food Science & Technology, Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation and Textiles
February 25, 2027: Book Keeping & Accountancy
February 27, 2027: Psychology
March 3, 2027: Geography
March 5, 2027: History
March 9, 2027: Sociology
The board has also scheduled vocational and bifocal examinations on additional dates, including March 2, 4, 8 and 11.
Students appearing for the Science stream can check the dates of major subjects below:
Physics: February 12, 2027
Chemistry: February 16, 2027
Mathematics and Statistics: February 20, 2027
Biology: February 23, 2027
English: February 8, 2027
Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology examinations are scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm.
The major Commerce examinations are scheduled as follows:
English: February 8, 2027
Organisation of Commerce and Management: February 13, 2027
Economics: February 17, 2027
Mathematics and Statistics: February 20, 2027
Book Keeping & Accountancy: February 25, 2027
Students should verify their subject combinations against the official timetable, particularly if they have opted for additional or vocational subjects.
The following are the examination dates for major Arts subjects:
English: February 8, 2027
Political Science: February 16, 2027
Economics: February 17, 2027
Psychology: February 27, 2027
Geography: March 3, 2027
History: March 5, 2027
Sociology: March 9, 2027
Other subjects, including languages, Logic, Philosophy and Music-related papers, are included in the complete timetable.
The timetable specifies two examination sessions:
Morning session: Generally 11 am to 2 pm
Afternoon session: Generally 3 pm to 6 pm
Certain papers have shorter durations. For instance, the Percussion Instruments examination on February 20 is scheduled from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.
Students should check the subject-specific timings printed in the official timetable and follow the instructions issued by their schools and the board.