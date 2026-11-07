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Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2027 Released: Class 12 exams from February 8 to March 11; check subject-wise dates

Maharashtra Board has released the HSC February–March 2027 examination timetable. Class 12 exams begin on February 8. Check Science, Commerce and Arts subject-wise dates.
Maharashtra HSC Timetable 2027 Announcement
Maharashtra HSC Timetable 2027 Announcementrepresentative image
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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Class 12 examination timetable for February–March 2027.

According to the timetable, the written examinations for General and Bifocal (Vocational) courses will begin on February 8, 2027, with English, and continue until March 11, 2027, when the remaining bifocal vocational papers are scheduled.

The examinations will be conducted in two sessions, with most morning papers scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm and afternoon papers from 3 pm to 6 pm. However, timings vary for certain subjects.

Students can check the complete timetable through the Maharashtra Board's official website, mahahsscboard.in.

Maharashtra HSC Time Table 2027: Major subject-wise examination dates

The following are the examination dates for major subjects across Science, Commerce and Arts streams:

  • February 8, 2027: English

  • February 9, 2027: Hindi; German, Japanese, Chinese and Persian

  • February 10, 2027: Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Sindhi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi and Bengali; Urdu, French and Spanish

  • February 11, 2027: Maharashtra Prakrit, Sanskrit, Ardhamagadhi, Russian and Arabic

  • February 12, 2027: Logic and Physics

  • February 13, 2027: Organisation of Commerce and Management

  • February 16, 2027: Chemistry and Political Science

  • February 17, 2027: Economics

  • February 20, 2027: Mathematics and Statistics (Arts, Science and Commerce)

  • February 22, 2027: Geology and Co-operation

  • February 23, 2027: Biology and History & Development of Indian Music

  • February 24, 2027: Food Science & Technology, Philosophy, History of Art & Appreciation and Textiles

  • February 25, 2027: Book Keeping & Accountancy

  • February 27, 2027: Psychology

  • March 3, 2027: Geography

  • March 5, 2027: History

  • March 9, 2027: Sociology

The board has also scheduled vocational and bifocal examinations on additional dates, including March 2, 4, 8 and 11.

Maharashtra HSC 2027: Science stream examination dates

Students appearing for the Science stream can check the dates of major subjects below:

  • Physics: February 12, 2027

  • Chemistry: February 16, 2027

  • Mathematics and Statistics: February 20, 2027

  • Biology: February 23, 2027

  • English: February 8, 2027

Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics and Biology examinations are scheduled from 11 am to 2 pm.

Maharashtra HSC 2027: Commerce stream examination dates

The major Commerce examinations are scheduled as follows:

  • English: February 8, 2027

  • Organisation of Commerce and Management: February 13, 2027

  • Economics: February 17, 2027

  • Mathematics and Statistics: February 20, 2027

  • Book Keeping & Accountancy: February 25, 2027

Students should verify their subject combinations against the official timetable, particularly if they have opted for additional or vocational subjects.

Maharashtra HSC 2027: Arts stream examination dates

The following are the examination dates for major Arts subjects:

  • English: February 8, 2027

  • Political Science: February 16, 2027

  • Economics: February 17, 2027

  • Psychology: February 27, 2027

  • Geography: March 3, 2027

  • History: March 5, 2027

  • Sociology: March 9, 2027

Other subjects, including languages, Logic, Philosophy and Music-related papers, are included in the complete timetable.

Maharashtra HSC 2027 examination timings

The timetable specifies two examination sessions:

  • Morning session: Generally 11 am to 2 pm

  • Afternoon session: Generally 3 pm to 6 pm

Certain papers have shorter durations. For instance, the Percussion Instruments examination on February 20 is scheduled from 3 pm to 5.30 pm.

Students should check the subject-specific timings printed in the official timetable and follow the instructions issued by their schools and the board.

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