Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment 2026 to be released today: Report by August 18

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 2 seat allotment 2026 will be released today, August 14. The candidates can expect the seat allotment status by late evening. Selected candidates must accept their seat and complete the reporting process by August 18. Those who do not get a seat in this round can wait for the CAP Round 3 process that is scheduled to begin on August 19.
Here are the important details regarding the CAP Round 2 seat allotment result -
Allotment expected release time: Late evening (by 11:00 PM)
Details required to check: DSE ID and Date of Birth
Reporting dates: August 16 to 18, 2026
Who is eligible for the 'Betterment' option: Those who got allotment as per the 4th, 5th and 6th preferences are eligible to choose the 'Not Freeze' option and wait for the next round
Freeze Option Important Instruction: Those allotted a seat based on their first three preferences must select the freeze option and accept the seat. There is no option to participate in the subsequent rounds
CAP Round 3 Option Form Start Date: August 20, 2026
CAP Round 3 vacant seats release date: August 19, 2026
If you are choosing the 'Not Freeze' option, it is mandatory to complete the CAP Round 2 seat acceptance and payment so that you can retain this seat if there is no allotment/ better allotment in the CAP Round 3. With the conclusion of Round 2, only 2 rounds of counselling are due to happen.