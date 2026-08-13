Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 2 Result 2026 Expected Release Time

Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 2 Result 2026 is scheduled to be released on August 14. The date has already been confirmed, but the official release time has not been finalised. CET Cell does not disclose the official release time of CAP seat allotments. The expected release time based on the CAP Round 1 release time and previous years' trends can be checked here.
Disclaimer: The expected release time mentioned below is purely based on the release time pattern and trends of previous years. There is no confirmation of the exact release time. During the CAP Round 1, the release time for the seat allotment was late at night. Even the merit list (provisional and final) was released late evening (after 8 PM). Therefore, a similar timeline can be expected for the CAP Round 2 result as well.
Expected release time 1: by or after 6:00 PM (20% chance)
Expected release time 2: between 7:00 PM and 9:00 PM (30% chance)
Expected release time 3: by 11:00 PM (50% chance)
The seat acceptance process begins on August 16, and candidates admitted as per the first three preferences will have to confirm their admission and pay fees. The last date to confirm the admission is August 18. Based on the total number of vacant seats, the CAP Round 3 counselling process will begin on August 20, and the list of vacant seats will be displayed on August 19.