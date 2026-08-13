Maharashtra DSE CAP Round 2 Result 2026 Expected Release Time

Maharashtra CAP Round 2 Result 2026: Tentative release time

Disclaimer: The expected release time mentioned below is purely based on the release time pattern and trends of previous years. There is no confirmation of the exact release time. During the CAP Round 1, the release time for the seat allotment was late at night. Even the merit list (provisional and final) was released late evening (after 8 PM). Therefore, a similar timeline can be expected for the CAP Round 2 result as well.