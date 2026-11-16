Exams

Maharashtra CET 2027 Tentative Dates Out: 11 courses to have two attempts; MHT CET PCM from April 16

Maharashtra CET Cell announces tentative 2027 exam dates for 21 entrance tests. Students will get two attempts for 11 courses, including PCM, PCB and MBA.
Maharashtra CET 2027
Maharashtra CET 2027 DatesRepresentative image
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The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the tentative examination schedule for the 2027–28 academic year, covering 21 entrance examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses.

According to a press release issued on November 16, 2026, candidates will get two opportunities to appear for CET examinations covering 11 courses, compared with three courses in the previous year.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said the decision aims to provide students with additional opportunities to improve their entrance examination scores.

The CET Cell has also announced that entrance tests for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) will be conducted for the first time in 2027.

Maharashtra CET 2027: Second attempt optional, higher percentile to be considered

The two-attempt system, previously available for PCM, PCB and MBA/MMS, has been extended to eight additional courses.

Candidates must appear for the first examination, while the second attempt will be optional.

For candidates appearing in both sessions, the higher percentile will be considered for admission, according to the CET Cell.

The facility will cover PCM, PCB, MBA/MMS, PGDM, PGCM, five-year LLB, BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM.

MHT CET 2027 PCM, PCB and MBA Exam Dates

The tentative dates for major entrance examinations are:

  • MBA/MMS, PGDM and PGCM: January 28–30; second attempt April 1–3

  • MHT CET PCB: April 8–13; second attempt May 6–8

  • MHT CET PCM: April 16–26; second attempt May 10–15

  • Five-year LLB: March 28–29; second attempt May 24

  • BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM: April 28–30; second attempt May 27–28

The PGDM and PGCM entrance examinations will be conducted alongside the MBA CET.

Maharashtra CET 2027: Dates for Other Professional Courses

The CET Cell has also announced tentative dates for examinations conducted in a single session.

  • MHMCT: March 24

  • MCA: March 27

  • BDesign: April 18

  • Three-year LLB: May 4–5

  • Nursing: May 18–19

  • GNM Nursing: May 21–22

  • MPEd: June 5

  • MEd: June 6

  • BEd and related programmes: June 8–10

The Cell has also decided not to conduct the CET for the three-year integrated BEd-MEd programme this year, citing low admissions.

Maharashtra CET 2027 Registration Dates Awaited

The CET Cell reported that 18,14,456 candidates registered for 20 entrance examinations in 2026, of whom 16,31,335 appeared.

The examination calendar for 2027 remains tentative. Registration dates, application procedures and final schedules will be announced separately.

Candidates are advised to check cetcell.mahacet.org for further updates.

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