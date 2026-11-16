Maharashtra CET 2027 Tentative Dates Out: 11 courses to have two attempts; MHT CET PCM from April 16

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the tentative examination schedule for the 2027–28 academic year, covering 21 entrance examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses.
According to a press release issued on November 16, 2026, candidates will get two opportunities to appear for CET examinations covering 11 courses, compared with three courses in the previous year.
Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said the decision aims to provide students with additional opportunities to improve their entrance examination scores.
The CET Cell has also announced that entrance tests for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) will be conducted for the first time in 2027.
The two-attempt system, previously available for PCM, PCB and MBA/MMS, has been extended to eight additional courses.
Candidates must appear for the first examination, while the second attempt will be optional.
For candidates appearing in both sessions, the higher percentile will be considered for admission, according to the CET Cell.
The facility will cover PCM, PCB, MBA/MMS, PGDM, PGCM, five-year LLB, BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM.
The tentative dates for major entrance examinations are:
MBA/MMS, PGDM and PGCM: January 28–30; second attempt April 1–3
MHT CET PCB: April 8–13; second attempt May 6–8
MHT CET PCM: April 16–26; second attempt May 10–15
Five-year LLB: March 28–29; second attempt May 24
BHMCT, BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM: April 28–30; second attempt May 27–28
The PGDM and PGCM entrance examinations will be conducted alongside the MBA CET.
The CET Cell has also announced tentative dates for examinations conducted in a single session.
MHMCT: March 24
MCA: March 27
BDesign: April 18
Three-year LLB: May 4–5
Nursing: May 18–19
GNM Nursing: May 21–22
MPEd: June 5
MEd: June 6
BEd and related programmes: June 8–10
The Cell has also decided not to conduct the CET for the three-year integrated BEd-MEd programme this year, citing low admissions.
The CET Cell reported that 18,14,456 candidates registered for 20 entrance examinations in 2026, of whom 16,31,335 appeared.
The examination calendar for 2027 remains tentative. Registration dates, application procedures and final schedules will be announced separately.
Candidates are advised to check cetcell.mahacet.org for further updates.