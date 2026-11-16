Maharashtra CET 2027 Tentative Dates Out: 11 courses to have two attempts; MHT CET PCM from April 16

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the tentative examination schedule for the 2027–28 academic year, covering 21 entrance examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses.

According to a press release issued on November 16, 2026, candidates will get two opportunities to appear for CET examinations covering 11 courses, compared with three courses in the previous year.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said the decision aims to provide students with additional opportunities to improve their entrance examination scores.

The CET Cell has also announced that entrance tests for Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) will be conducted for the first time in 2027.