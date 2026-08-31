Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 3 Result 2026 Today: Complete reporting by September 4

CET Cell Maharashtra will release the BSc Agriculture CAP Round 3 seat allotment result 2026 today, August 31. This is the last CAP round, and if there are any vacant seats further, the same will be filled through institute-level counselling. The candidates need to keep their login details, such as E-Mail ID and Password, ready to download the allotment list.
Here are the important details regarding the CAP Round 3 result -
Release date of allotment: August 31, 2026
Official release time: after 5:30 PM
Reporting starts on: September 1, 2026
Reporting ends on: September 3, 2026
Deadline to submit original documents & fees: September 4, 2026
The selected candidates will have an option to either accept or reject the seat, but there is no float option. The candidates must visit the college and complete the physical reporting and payment of fees. For the vacant seats, centre-wise centralised counselling will be conducted from September 5 to 12, 2026. Candidates who scored 35-100 percentile in the MHT CET PCB exam are eligible to participate in the centre-wise counselling.
For the vacant seats after the centre-wise counselling, the colleges can notify the admission process and fill the seats individually. Each college will have to accept the applications from eligible candidates, publish an individual merit list and proceed with the admission process. The institute-wise admission process will begin from September 8 onwards.