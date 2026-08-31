Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 3 Result 2026 Today: Complete reporting by September 4

What next after Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 3 Allotment 2026?

The selected candidates will have an option to either accept or reject the seat, but there is no float option. The candidates must visit the college and complete the physical reporting and payment of fees. For the vacant seats, centre-wise centralised counselling will be conducted from September 5 to 12, 2026. Candidates who scored 35-100 percentile in the MHT CET PCB exam are eligible to participate in the centre-wise counselling.