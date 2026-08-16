Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Cutoff list on August 20

Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 is scheduled to be released today, August 16, and the release time is after 5:30 PM. Every year, the allotment list gets released before 7:00 PM. Therefore, applicants can expect a short delay. The allotment list will first be published in PDF format, followed by the release of allotments through the candidate login. Keep your E-Mail ID and password details ready to download the CAP selection list.