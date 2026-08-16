Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Cutoff list on August 20

Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 is scheduled to be released today, August 16, and the release time is after 5:30 PM. Every year, the allotment list gets released before 7:00 PM. Therefore, applicants can expect a short delay. The allotment list will first be published in PDF format, followed by the release of allotments through the candidate login. Keep your E-Mail ID and password details ready to download the CAP selection list.
The selected candidates will have to complete the reporting process between August 17 and 19. Selected candidates will have the option to either accept the seat or upgrade. If you are seeking an upgrade, then you must fill out the CAP Round 2 option form, which will be released on August 20.
The seat allotment list will be activated at agri2026.mahacet.org/AGRICULTURE-2026/login
If the seat allotment gets activated, you will see an update in scrolling format on the official website
Check the 'Notifications' section to check the PDF of the selection list
To check on the candidate login and accept the seat, click on the Login/ Registration button
Enter the E-Mail ID and Password to log in
You will check the seat allotment status on the screen
Accept the seat by paying the required seat acceptance fee
The list of vacant seats for CAP Round 2 counselling will be released on August 20 and the seat allotment result will be released on August 23.