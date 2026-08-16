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Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Cutoff list on August 20

Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 is going to be released today, August 16, and the last date to complete the admission formalities is August 19
Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Cutoff list on August 20
Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 Today: Cutoff list on August 20Representative official website image of Maharashtra BSc Agriuclture CAP
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Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 is scheduled to be released today, August 16, and the release time is after 5:30 PM. Every year, the allotment list gets released before 7:00 PM. Therefore, applicants can expect a short delay. The allotment list will first be published in PDF format, followed by the release of allotments through the candidate login. Keep your E-Mail ID and password details ready to download the CAP selection list.

The selected candidates will have to complete the reporting process between August 17 and 19. Selected candidates will have the option to either accept the seat or upgrade. If you are seeking an upgrade, then you must fill out the CAP Round 2 option form, which will be released on August 20.

Maharashtra BSc Agriculture CAP Round 1 Result 2026: Steps to check

  • The seat allotment list will be activated at agri2026.mahacet.org/AGRICULTURE-2026/login

  • If the seat allotment gets activated, you will see an update in scrolling format on the official website

  • Check the 'Notifications' section to check the PDF of the selection list

  • To check on the candidate login and accept the seat, click on the Login/ Registration button

  • Enter the E-Mail ID and Password to log in

  • You will check the seat allotment status on the screen

  • Accept the seat by paying the required seat acceptance fee

The list of vacant seats for CAP Round 2 counselling will be released on August 20 and the seat allotment result will be released on August 23.

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