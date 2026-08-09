Maharashtra BPharmacy CAP Registration 2026 closing on August 10: Will the last date be extended?

The Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will close the Maharashtra BPharmacy CAP registration 2026 on August 10, and the provisional merit list is scheduled to be released on August 13. However, the official dates for CAP rounds are yet to be confirmed. Usually, CET Cell extends the application form deadline for BPharmacy admission every year. For instance, the deadline was extended by almost three times in 2025 and 2024.
As per the current schedule, objections to the provisional merit list will be accepted from August 14 to 17, followed by the release of the final merit list.
CET Cell will officially notify after 5:00 PM on August 10 if the last date gets extended. Students are advised not to wait for the last date and to fill the application form as early as possible, as certain MHT CET BTech candidates participate in the Pharmacy counselling as well; the last date might be extended till the conclusion of MHT CET CAP Round 2 BTech seat allotment.
With respect to online certificate verification, candidates can choose E-Scrutiny mode or physical scrutiny mode. Students who are not able to scan and upload the certificates can opt for physical scrutiny mode of verification at the nearest facilitation centre. The list of FCs is available on the official website.