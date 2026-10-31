Maharashtra Board extends SSC, HSC 2027 exam form deadline to November 30; no late fee

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the deadline for submitting application forms for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations scheduled for February–March 2027.
According to a notification issued on October 30, 2026, students can now submit their examination forms until November 30, 2026, by paying the regular examination fee.
The extension applies to regular students, repeat candidates, private candidates who have obtained enrolment certificates, students appearing for grade improvement and those applying under the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Transfer of Credit scheme.
The application forms must be submitted online through the Board's official website, mahahsscboard.in.
As per the revised schedule, the application window with the regular examination fee will remain open from November 1 to November 30, 2026.
Schools, higher secondary schools and junior colleges have also been given until November 30 to complete the prescribed examination fee payment process.
The Board has directed institutions to submit fee receipts and students' pre-lists to their respective divisional boards by December 7, 2026.
The Board has stated that, considering the prevailing drought situation, applications for the February–March 2027 examinations will be accepted with the regular examination fee instead of imposing late or very late fees.
This relaxation will benefit students who have not yet completed their examination registration.
However, the Board has clarified that there will be no further extension of the application submission deadline.
The MSBSHSE has instructed schools and junior colleges to verify their institutional details, including recognised subjects and teacher information, through their respective school or college profiles before submitting examination forms.
After completing the online application process, institutions must download the students' pre-list through their official login.
The information in the pre-list must be checked against the school's general register to ensure accuracy.
Students are required to sign the pre-list after verifying their details. School heads and principals must also sign and stamp each page before submitting the documents to the divisional board.
The Board has advised institutions to complete these procedures within the revised schedule to avoid difficulties during examination registration.
Students appearing for the Maharashtra SSC and HSC examinations in 2027 should contact their respective schools or junior colleges to ensure their application forms are submitted before November 30.