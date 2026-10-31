Maharashtra Board extends SSC, HSC 2027 exam form deadline to November 30; no late fee

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has extended the deadline for submitting application forms for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations scheduled for February–March 2027.

According to a notification issued on October 30, 2026, students can now submit their examination forms until November 30, 2026, by paying the regular examination fee.

The extension applies to regular students, repeat candidates, private candidates who have obtained enrolment certificates, students appearing for grade improvement and those applying under the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Transfer of Credit scheme.

The application forms must be submitted online through the Board's official website, mahahsscboard.in.