Maharashtra B Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 Today: Check rank, objection dates, CAP Round 1 dates

How to Check Maharashtra B Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026

Candidates can visit the official Maharashtra B Pharmacy admission portal and access the merit-list section after it is activated. They should log in using the credentials used during CAP registration and download the provisional merit details.

If any information is incorrect, they should submit a grievance through the prescribed process between August 19 and 21, along with supporting documents wherever required. The final merit list will be used for the subsequent CAP Round 1 admission process.