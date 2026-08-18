Maharashtra B Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 Today: Check rank, objection dates, CAP Round 1 dates

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell is scheduled to release the Maharashtra B Pharmacy Provisional Merit List 2026 today, August 18, for admissions to First Year B.Pharmacy and Post Graduate Pharm.D courses for the 2026-27 academic year. Candidates who completed the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) registration and document verification can check their provisional merit status through the official portal, ph2026.mahacet.org.
The provisional merit list is an important stage before CAP Round 1. Candidates should carefully verify their personal details, category, merit information and other admission-related particulars. Report any discrepancy within the prescribed grievance window.
Provisional Merit List: August 18, 2026
Grievance/Objection window: August 19 to 21, 2026, up to 5 PM
Final Merit List: August 23, 2026
CAP Round 1 seat matrix: August 23, 2026
CAP Round 1 option entry: August 24 to 26, 2026
CAP Round 1 provisional allotment: August 28, 2026
Seat acceptance and institute reporting: August 29 to 31, 2026
Candidates can visit the official Maharashtra B Pharmacy admission portal and access the merit-list section after it is activated. They should log in using the credentials used during CAP registration and download the provisional merit details.
If any information is incorrect, they should submit a grievance through the prescribed process between August 19 and 21, along with supporting documents wherever required. The final merit list will be used for the subsequent CAP Round 1 admission process.